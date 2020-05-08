+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 17:38:00

DSM Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM today held its fully virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda.

DSM Logo (PRNewsFoto/Royal DSM NV) (PRNewsfoto/Royal DSM)

The following resolutions were approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

  • The Remuneration Report received a positive advisory vote
  • Adoption of the Financial Statements for 2019
  • Adoption of the dividend on ordinary shares for 2019 (see also separate press release)
  • Release from liability of the members of the Managing Board in respect of their managerial activities
  • Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their supervisory role
  • Reappointment of Rob Routs, Eileen Kennedy and Pradeep Pant as members of the Supervisory Board
  • Appointment of Thomas Leysen as a member of the Supervisory Board
  • Reappointment of the external auditor
  • Authorization of the Managing Board to issue up to 10% ordinary shares and to exclude pre-emptive rights
  • ·  Authorization of the Managing Board to issue an additional 10% ordinary shares in connection with a rights issue
  • Authorization of the Managing Board to have the company repurchase shares
  • Reduction of the issued capital by canceling shares

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg

For more information:

DSM Media Relations
Lieke de Jong
tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420                   
e-mail: media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864
e-mail: investor.relations@dsm.com  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Gold Outshines Silver as Economics Widen Price Ratio
09:18
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08:49
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
06:34
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:11
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Anleger treiben Uber-Aktie trotz Milliardenminus nach oben
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Corona-Pandemie bremst dormakaba im dritten Quartal 2019/20 - Aktie gewinnt dennoch
Bachem-Aktie fester: Bachem schliesst exklusive Lizenzvereinbarung mit Jitsubo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlich aufwärts. Die Wall Street kann am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB