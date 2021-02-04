DSLAB GLOBAL Offers a Free AutoML Tool With Its All-in-One Platform, CLICK AI

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSLAB GLOBAL INC., a Seoul-based startup, has launched an automatic AI modeling tool, CLICK AI, to help companies all over the world gain access to developing artificial intelligence in just a few clicks back in 2020. Now they are offering free AutoML software access to anyone willing to try creating their own analysis and prediction models without any coding process involved.

Full details about the platform and its features can be found at https://en.clickai.ai/.

CLICK AI is a powerful cloud and server type AI development service that offers access to fast and highly accurate artificial intelligence model creation by utilizing Jupyter Notebook and Google Colab. The platform is an answer for companies of any size, from SMEs to large corporations who have no or limited AI expertise and developers in-house.

The software platform offers a whole range of features when it comes to Data Modeling:

Automated Modeling (AutoML/DL)

Category Classification

Image Classification

Natural Language Processing

Object Detection

Regression

Time Series Prediction

CLICK AI's interface is very friendly and easy to navigate, allowing users to create and collaborate on various AI developing projects by simply importing the data using a wide number of supported formats - from structured databases to images. And with "AI products", an embedded range of AI-powered tools, working on an AI project has never been easier. Be it analysis of the impact of GPA on admission rate or oil prices prediction - the job can be done in a few clicks with no coding required.

The beauty of CLICK AI is that developed AI models can be implemented within any project by simply copying the generated code, pasting it into Colab / Jupyter, and running it to build your very own AI-powered product or service.

Seeing how both notebooks are free for use and, in combination with the free AutoML function of CLICK AI, anyone can try and create their very own deep learning-based AI models fast, with high accuracy, without any need to invest anything but their very own effort.

Those interested in learning more about the features of CLICK AI and how to gain free access to the AutoML tool can do so at https://en.clickai.ai/.

