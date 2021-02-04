SMI 10’805 0.3%  SPI 13’480 0.2%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’979 0.3%  Euro 1.0821 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’622 0.4%  Gold 1’794 -2.2%  Bitcoin 33’849 0.2%  Dollar 0.9028 0.4%  Öl 58.7 0.0% 
04.02.2021 15:16:00

DSLAB GLOBAL Offers a Free AutoML Tool With Its All-in-One Platform, CLICK AI

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSLAB GLOBAL INC., a Seoul-based startup, has launched an automatic AI modeling tool, CLICK AI, to help companies all over the world gain access to developing artificial intelligence in just a few clicks back in 2020. Now they are offering free AutoML software access to anyone willing to try creating their own analysis and prediction models without any coding process involved.

Full details about the platform and its features can be found at https://en.clickai.ai/.

CLICK AI is a powerful cloud and server type AI development service that offers access to fast and highly accurate artificial intelligence model creation by utilizing Jupyter Notebook and Google Colab. The platform is an answer for companies of any size, from SMEs to large corporations who have no or limited AI expertise and developers in-house.

The software platform offers a whole range of features when it comes to Data Modeling:

  • Automated Modeling (AutoML/DL)
  • Category Classification
  • Image Classification
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Object Detection
  • Regression
  • Time Series Prediction

CLICK AI's interface is very friendly and easy to navigate, allowing users to create and collaborate on various AI developing projects by simply importing the data using a wide number of supported formats - from structured databases to images. And with "AI products", an embedded range of AI-powered tools, working on an AI project has never been easier. Be it analysis of the impact of GPA on admission rate or oil prices prediction - the job can be done in a few clicks with no coding required.

The beauty of CLICK AI is that developed AI models can be implemented within any project by simply copying the generated code, pasting it into Colab / Jupyter, and running it to build your very own AI-powered product or service.

Seeing how both notebooks are free for use and, in combination with the free AutoML function of CLICK AI, anyone can try and create their very own deep learning-based AI models fast, with high accuracy, without any need to invest anything but their very own effort.

Those interested in learning more about the features of CLICK AI and how to gain free access to the AutoML tool can do so at https://en.clickai.ai/.

Media contact: 

Company Name: DSLAB GLOBAL, INC.

Email: contact@dslab.global

Related Images

image1.png

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dslab-global-offers-a-free-automl-tool-with-its-all-in-one-platform-click-ai-301222392.html

SOURCE DSLAB GLOBAL, INC.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 68.62
2.33 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’107.00
2.17 %
Novartis 81.48
1.52 %
CS Group 12.26
1.45 %
Swiss Re 82.22
0.96 %
Roche Hldg G 308.90
-0.15 %
Swisscom 484.70
-0.16 %
Nestle 101.82
-0.37 %
LafargeHolcim 49.58
-0.68 %
ABB 26.46
-3.64 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:05
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
10:20
Vontobel derimail: 30%p.a. mit NIO, Tesla, XPeng
09:50
Schweizer Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
08:30
Weekly-Hits: Volatilitätsstrategien- Geländegängige Ansätze / Plug Power – Aktie mit Wasserstoffantrieb
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie volatil: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
GameStop-Hype ebbt ab - Börsianer blicken auf Regulierer - Aktie fester
ABB mit leichtem Umsatzplus im Schlussquartal - ABB-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen stark belastet
Grossbank Santander mit Milliardenverlust - Santander-Aktie legt dennoch zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
Der heimische Markt steigt ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex sich auf grünem Terrain bewegt. An den US-Börsen dürfte es am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts gehen. Die asiatischen Indizes fielen am Donnerstag ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit