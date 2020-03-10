DSI Rolls Out New AEON Vendor Portal

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Solutions, Inc. (DSI) is pleased to announce the successful deployment of DSI's AEON Vendor Portal™ at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). DSI's AEON Vendor Portal dramatically enhances the way USPTO engages with their vendor community by implementing faster and more efficient electronic invoicing, deliverable submission, status of payments, and tracking of awards.

DSI's AEON Vendor Portal brings customers into compliance with the Office of Management Budget (OMB) mandate for agencies to transition to electronic invoicing for federal procurements as required by OMB M-15-19 Improving Government Efficiency and Saving Taxpayer Dollars through Electronic Invoicing.

"The AEON Vendor Portal is a major step in modernizing the way the federal government and vendor community interact with innovative technologies. We are excited to work closely with USPTO to continue to modernize and streamline their procurement processes," said DSI CEO, Daniel E. Carr.

DSI worked closely with USPTO and their vendors to deploy the AEON Vendor Portal over an eight-month period using a phased implementation approach. The AEON Vendor Portal supports the ability for vendors to see, track and respond to public and directed opportunity announcements and solicitations, receive electronic awards, and submit invoices and deliverables.

The AEON platform and its many assets such as its Vendor Portal provides the capability for our Customers to integrate and further unify internal business systems to extend the value of their existing IT investments. DSI's AEON Vendor Portal integrates with USPTO's existing procurement and financial systems and automates communication across systems to streamline the vendor contracting experience.

About DSI

For over 25 years, Distributed Solutions, Inc. (DSI) has transformed the way our customers do business by successfully implementing innovative solutions built on our powerful AEON platform. Our modern technology saves our customers time and money by rapidly automating their business processes, allowing them to work more efficiently and with fewer risks. Learn more about our products and services at www.distributedinc.com.

DSI is a FedRAMP authorized Software as a Service (SaaS)/Cloud service provider.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsi-rolls-out-new-aeon-vendor-portal-301020164.html

SOURCE Distributed Solutions, Inc.