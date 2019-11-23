DrupalCon North America Now Accepting Session Proposals until December 4

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Let your voice be heard and contribute to the content for one of the best open source tech conferences in the world! The Drupal Association, an international nonprofit organization, announces a Call for Proposals to present at sessions during the annual DrupalCon North America conference, May 20-21 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. We encourage individuals to submit their proposals today, as the submission deadline is December 4, 2019.

The Association will host its signature event, DrupalCon North America, in Minneapolis. DrupalCon brings together 3,000+ developers, designers, content strategists, editors, translators, end-users, digital marketers and students for learning, connecting and sharing all aspects of Drupal.

The Association seeks proposals for the following DrupalCon 2020 session tracks:

Being human, contributions & community - All about humans & participation.

Content & marketing - Content management, strategy and digital marketing.

Development & coding - Includes front-end, back-end, migration, coding.

DevOps & infrastructure - Hosting, deployments, networking, hardware, and stack.

Leadership, management & business - Agency, business, multiple verticals, project management, leadership and sales strategy.

Quality assurance & testing - Testing for QA, user acceptance, browser and device.

Site building - Building a website using the administrative interface.

User experience, accessibility & design - Designing for usability, accessibility, universal access and inclusion.

What's next - Initiatives, innovation, bold ideas, non-Drupal topics, etc.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Each accepted session will be allocated one free conference registration. View the proposed sessions.

Applications are also being accepted for scholarships to support attendees and speakers and all are welcome to apply, particularly first-time DrupalCon speakers and those from groups traditionally underrepresented in tech. The deadline for scholarship applications is December 4 as well. Interested potential speakers should apply for this scholarship after submitting a session proposal.

For more information and application details, visit: https://events.drupal.org/minneapolis2020.

About Drupal

Drupal is one of the leading open source content management software (CMS) platforms that has been used to create millions of websites. There are 46,000 plus developers with 1.3 million users on Drupal.org, and Drupal has the largest member-based open source community in the world. Drupal has great standard features, easy content authoring, reliable performance and excellent security. What sets it apart is its flexibility; modularity is one of its core principles. Its tools help you build the versatile, structured content that ambitious web experiences need.

About the Drupal Association

The Drupal Association is an international non-profit organization that engages a broad audience about Drupal, the leading CMS open source project. The Association promotes Drupal adoption through the work and initiatives of a worldwide community of dedicated contributors, and support from individual and organizational members. The Drupal Association helps the Drupal community with infrastructure, education, promotion, distribution and online collaboration. For more information, visit Drupal.org.

