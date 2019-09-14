Drumming Goes High Tech With Backbeater Drum Tempo Monitor

PALO ALTO, Calif., September 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers4Good announces that the Backbeater app, the popular tool for measuring a drummer's tempo, has a thorough update which is now available. With a new "speedometer" display, drummers can see in real time whether they are playing faster or slower than desired.

In addition to the tempo speed display, the new Backbeater app features drag and drop organizing of saved songs. This enables users to store their songs in an order that matches the band's set list.

Joe Cain, President of Makers4Good, states, "we asked hundreds of drummers for their input on this app upgrade and their desires were clear – give them an easy to see screen and more capabilities with regard to set lists. Since many drummers use Backbeater on stage during live performances, these two features are critical."

The smartphone app displays information from the Backbeater pickup – a small device that clamps to a drum lug. The app works with both Apple iOS and Android, and is available for free in the Apple App store and through Google Play. The Backbeater device is available at http://www.Backbeater.com or on Amazon.com.

Backbeater was created to help quiet the debate between drummers and other band members on tempo speed. With an accurate read out of the actual speed at which a drummer is playing, the drummer can lead the band with more precision. It uses an averaging window of beats that can be adjusted by the user to determine the tempo read out.

Makers4Good, manufacturers of Backbeater, donate all profits from the sales of the drum tempo monitor to Percussive Arts Society, an international organization for drummers and percussionists.

To download the new app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Makers4Good

Makers4Good's overriding goal is to make a difference, to give back, and to help those in need. Every product they design is focused on fulfilling a need and creating social good. Every product sold delivers all of its profits to charity.

Makers4Good.org gives to many organizations in all parts of the world with a focus on access to energy for safety, light, education, and health.

SOURCE Makers4Good