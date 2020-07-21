Drug and Alcohol Addiction Center Rancho Milagro Recovery Continues to Fight Addiction During Pandemic

TEMECULA, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Drug and Alcohol Detox Treatment Facility, Rancho Milagro Recovery has remained open and serving the community during COVID-19 Pandemic, as there is never a better time to seek the help you deserve.

There's Never a Bad Time to Do Something Good

Is there ever a wrong time to get treatment? When it comes to substance abuse, any opportunity to get treatment and change our lives is one we should always take. Every day that we stay in active addiction is a day that we risk increased mental and physical health problems, overdose, accidents, and death.

Choosing to continue using substances means that we are choosing to further damage relationships with friends, family, loved ones, and coworkers. Through the simple act of seeking treatment for our substance abuse, we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. When circumstances are a matter of life and death, anytime is a good time to get help.

Turn Down Time into Recovery Time

The global pandemic of 2020 has slowed everything down. Businesses are closed down and countless people are out of work. Take advantage of the opportunity to jump-start the recovery process? Taking time off of work or family obligations is often a barrier to seeking treatment, but current circumstances have eliminated this barrier for many. Quarantine may be the opportunity we've been waiting for to change our lives for the better.

Making excuses for why we can't get help for a substance use disorder is easy. However, no excuse is valid in the face of the life or death situation that we find ourselves in. Located on 60 acres in the rolling hills of Temecula, Rancho Milagro Recovery is the perfect place to begin the healing process.

Protecting Ourselves

During this pandemic, we have faced countless challenges and our resilience has been tested repeatedly. However, the majority of these compromises were made to protect those around us. Not to mention the fact that many of these changes have exacerbated our addiction and/or mental health disorders. Who is looking out for us?

Showing up for ourselves and our wellbeing is a personal decision. It is in seeking treatment for our substance abuse that we have the opportunity to be selfish and make decisions based on our needs. Taking advantage of the current conditions nationwide as a chance to commit to recovery is the best way we can care for ourselves. We now have the time to delve deep into therapy and to learn new ways of thinking. Treatment will give us the tools and coping skills necessary to maintain long-term recovery, long after this pandemic is over. While protecting others is important, let's make protecting ourselves a priority too. We deserve it.

Start the Healing

As the world slowly begins to heal from the collective trauma of the coronavirus pandemic, we can set a trend of healing in our own lives. The uncertainty and unrest of 2020 has been emotional and exhausting for many. Unfortunately, most of the circumstances have been out of our control. However, we can control ourselves and our lives. We can begin healing today. Rancho Milagro Recovery is partnered as an in network provider with several insurance companies that we are contracted with to get the process started.

Is a global pandemic a good time to get treatment? At Rancho Milagro Recovery, we believe there has never been a better time to seek the help you deserve. Call us today, at (951) 526-4582, and learn how we can keep you safe and help you heal now.

Kelvin Pan

243878@email4pr.com

951-526-4462

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-and-alcohol-addiction-center-rancho-milagro-recovery-continues-to-fight-addiction-during-pandemic-301096829.html

SOURCE Rancho Milagro Recovery