25.09.2020 23:13:00

Drs. Feyissa and Andzenge launch 'Jumping In' Podcast

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Solen Feyissa and Senenge T. Andzenge launch 'Jumping In,' a commentary podcast series on teaching, learning, technology and development.

Dr. Solen Feyissa, co-host of the Jumping In Podcast, and academic technologist at the University of Minnesota, said, "On Jumping In podcast we go in depth on every aspect of the field of learning technologies and what makes it an important topic in any discussion happening in learning spaces around the world. Our conversations have ranged from the controversial to the most popular."

Dr. Senenge T. Andzenge, co-host, and academic technologist at the University of Minnesota, added, "We have spent nearly five decades working with teams and organizations to support learning and growth through thoughtful design. In each episode, we lend our expertise to a variety of topics and areas of promise at the intersection of education, adult and professional learning, and technology."

Previous Jumping In podcast series topics have included Open Universities in the African continent; the One Health Workforce project and why multidisciplinary initiatives like it are valuable in the fight against COVID and other zoonotic diseases; opportunities the COVID-19 pandemic presents for online universities; and the Learning Technologies Media Lab at UMN, which was an incubator for the development of thought, theory, and educational technologies.

About the presenters

Solen Feyissa, Ph.D. is an academic technologist at the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Feyissa does research in technology appropriation and education. An avid photographer, his photos have appeared on national and international news publications including The Independent, Vice, and Yahoo! News. His work in ICT4D and behind the camera strive for balance between humans, technology, and the environment. Solen is a frequent collaborator on international projects in a wide range of fields and disciplines including education, communication technologies and development.

Senenge T. Andzenge, PhD is an academic technologist with the Center for Educational Innovation at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Andzenge partners with faculty, administrators, and academic units to develop inclusive and equitable technology-rich learning experiences. He has an interdisciplinary background that blends humanities and liberal arts traditions with experiences that bridge corporate and higher education environments. Senenge speaks, lectures, and consults on online identity and online presence, and is a regular contributor to workshops and webinars on faculty development for online teaching.

Subscribe to Jumping In podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drs-feyissa-and-andzenge-launch-jumping-in-podcast-301138418.html

SOURCE Solen Feyissa

