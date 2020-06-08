Drone Technology and Global Markets

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for drones as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2020 through 2025, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.







The report includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone market and current trends within the industry.



The drone market is segmented into two categories -

- Type of unmanned vehicle: ground (UGVs), surface (USVs), underwater (UUVs) and aerial (UAVs).

- Application: Logistics and warehousing, defense, field operations and entertainment.



UGV includes only those unmanned vehicles used for military and commercial applications. It does not include driverless cars used by end consumers.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global drone market.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 61 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for drone technology

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone technology market and evaluation of market size, market forecast, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis

- Discussion on types of drones including unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles, unmanned marine vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles

- Market analysis of the various applications of drones and identification of segments with high growth potential

- Description of demand for drones in surveillance, reconnaissance, military combat, and commercial applications

- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market size, and regulatory scenarios

- Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Insitu Inc., AeroVironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Oceaneering International Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corp.



Summary:

A drone is an automated, unmanned and mechanized vehicle that is mobile in nature and can be used to perform varied tasks, as opposed to a robot that performs the same task repeatedly like a manufacturing robot. Drone types include unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).



The global drone market was worth $REDACTED billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2020 to 2025.North America accounts for the largest market share of the global drone market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.



Key market participants include General Atomics, Insitu Inc., AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology, Autonomous Surface Vehicles, Oceaneering International, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.



Reasons for Doing the Study:

This report is an update of an earlier (2018) study.Since the previous edition of this report was published, the drone market has continued to evolve.



