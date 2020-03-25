Drone Delivery Canada reaches out to healthcare industry for COVID-19 related drone delivery use cases

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT; OTC: TAKOF; Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is reaching out to the healthcare industry, including - hospitals, seniors' homes, medical labs and related organizations for use case applications for drone delivery related to COVID-19.

"In the news we are seeing COVID-19 related drone applications around the world and Canada can particularly benefit from having DDC, a drone logistics leader, in its own backyard. The current situation is an ideal use-case for our proven drone logistics solution to: limit person-to-person contact; bring needed medical and pharmaceutical supplies to Aboriginal, remote, rural and suburban communities; transport blood samples to laboratories for testing and deliver other relevant supplies needed for Canada to effectively manage the current situation," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. "The Company commends front-line professionals fighting this pandemic and we hope that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy as Canada effectively navigates through this successfully."

If organizations in healthcare and related industries have a use case, they should reach out immediately to DDC at covid19@dronedeliverycanada.com and also contact their local government official to support their use case.

The Company encourages readers of this Press Release to share it on social media, and forward it to appropriate contacts in healthcare and government to accelerate the adoption of drone delivery to help fight COVID-19.

The Company would like to reassure its stakeholders that even before COVID-19, it has had in place robust health, safety and security protocols. The Company remains diligent and is following all recommendations from Health Canada sources as Canada deals with COVID-19. The Company's business operations remain ongoing and it is considered an Essential Workplace based on criteria published by the Ontario Provincial Government.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

