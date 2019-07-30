30.07.2019 09:35:00

Driving Business Innovation: OutSystems Announces Agenda for NextStep Conferences in Denver and Amsterdam

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems today announced the keynote and customer speakers for NextStep 2019, the world's largest and most comprehensive event series showcasing the best in low-code and digital transformation. This year's conferences will take place in Denver, on Oct. 2-3, and in Amsterdam, on Oct. 29-30 with more than 3,000 people expected to attend the events.

Attendees will hear from OutSystems customers about ways they have broken the barriers of innovation using the OutSystems low-code development platform. World-class customers speaking at NextStep 2019 include Deloitte, Microsoft, The Pokemon Company, GM Financial, Humana, Kent State University, Mednax, Medtronic, Randstad, Aetna, Prosegur, Burton Snowboards, and many more.

Both events will feature keynote addresses by OutSystems CEO and founder Paulo Rosado. Rosado will share his insights on how low-code is helping world-class companies solve business problems and achieve unprecedented levels of transformation and ROI. He also will show how OutSystems continues to set the pace as the global leader in the low-code sector by demonstrating new product capabilities.

At NextStep in Denver, Gartner vice president and principal analyst Mark Driver will deliver a keynote about low-code's prospects for more widespread industry adoption. Driver, the co-author of the Gartner Low-Code Evaluation Guide, is an expert on companies' development of new, more flexible architectures for next-gen digital transformation leveraging technologies such as IoT, business rules management, and artificial intelligence.

John Rymer, Forrester vice president and principal analyst serving application development & delivery professionals, will co-headline the Amsterdam event. He will speak about how low-code is spreading throughout the enterprise. Rymer, winner of the prestigious Bill Bluestein Research Award, leads Forrester's Application Development and Delivery research on cloud platforms and low-code development.

The conferences will also feature more than 50 deep-dive tech sessions covering topics such as AI, IoT, RPA, and DevOps. Tech sessions will explore a wide variety of topics, including: "Branching Your Way to Low-Code Perfection", "Mobile Game Development with OutSystems", and "Mobile Synchronisation Patterns for Large Volumes of Data".

The events will offer a full schedule of product demos, networking breaks, and the highly anticipated OutSystems Innovation Awards program, which recognises OutSystems customers who are delivering in truly innovative ways.

NextStep 2019 is sponsored by OutSystems partners and customers, including Deloitte, PersistentNetlinkTruewind, Product League, Do iT Lean, ValugaNoesis, IG&H, Roff, Coolprofs, ADADigital Alchimia, OS Quay, StormyB, Transfer Solutions, askblue, Motion10, Outfit, Incentro, Hi Interactive, and ITUp.

The U.S. event will take place at the Denver Marriott Tech Center in Denver. The European event will be housed at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

Register Today! Last year's events sold out, so be sure to register soon. Learn more about this year's sessions, get venue and travel information, or learn more about this year's sponsors on our website.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organisations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171116/1994802-1LOGO

SOURCE OutSystems

