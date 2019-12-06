06.12.2019 02:00:00

DriveWealth Teams with First Thai Partner, SBI Thai Online Securities Co., to Bring Easy Access to U.S. Stock Market, First Fractional Share Capability for Thai Residents

CHATHAM, New Jersey, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth, LLC, a U.S. based leader in global digital trading technology, announced today its first partnership in Thailand. The firm has teamed with Thailand's leading online securities trading provider, SBI Thai Online Securities Co., Ltd. (SBITO), to bring local investors direct access to the U.S. stock market and their first opportunity to participate in fractional share trading. The move follows the relaxation of rules by the Thai Ministry of Finance and Bank of Thailand, effective last month, enabling retail investors to invest directly in foreign securities.

SBITO is utilizing DriveWealth technology and brokerage execution services to bring individual investors in Thailand direct online access to trading in U.S. stocks, including in the form of fractional shares that DriveWealth has pioneered. FusionIQ, a leading investment research and technology provider, has also partnered with SBITO to design the white-label front-end digital platform. To facilitate the new trading opportunity for Thai investors, SBITO just launched a new service, SBITrade USA.

DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "SBITO has a tremendous product offering and client base, and we are thrilled to play a role in its efforts to increase opportunities for Thai investors to participate in the largest stock market in the world. The new SBITrade USA helps investors make informed decisions and easily buy or sell U.S. stocks in a way that mirrors how they might pursue an online purchase from a store."

SBITO CEO Yukiko Roberts said: "SBITrade USA was born out of a dynamic collaboration and strong partnership among three innovative companies:  DriveWealth, FusionIQ and SBITO. We are now able to provide opportunities to Thai investors to purchase or sell whole or fractional shares in U.S. stocks with a very user-friendly online experience."

The partnership is the latest in a series of relationships DriveWealth has forged globally on six continents, including recent agreements to increase affordable access to the U.S. markets to investors of all sizes in the U.S., Nigeria, India and Brazil, as well as in Europe through a groundbreaking offering with Revolut. The firm offers partners such as SBITO unique investing technology, along with a customizable suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) that they can leverage to enhance their services. DriveWealth, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market. The firm is dedicated to eliminating barriers investors typically encounter with legacy brokers, creating its own proprietary infrastructure that allows investors to purchase securities without minimum account balances, high transaction costs or full share quantities.

About DriveWealth
DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC.  DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

About SBI Thailand Securities Co., Ltd.
SBI Thailand Securities Company Limited (Member number 33 of the Stock Exchange of Thailand) is a broker of online securities and derivatives trading. Self-service model that comes with technology, helping investors find investment opportunities. For more information, please visit SBI Thai Online.

About FusionIQ
FusionIQ is an innovative fintech company with deep roots in financial services investing, operations and technology, which developed a comprehensive digital investment platform powered by its proprietary research and security scoring/ranking system. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783298/DriveWealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DriveWealth

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.12.19
Ölpreise im Vorfeld der OPEC-Sitzung deutlich gestiegen
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
05.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - (Barrier) Reverse Convertibles auf Indizes mit physischer ETF Lieferung
05.12.19
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2020 & SMIM
05.12.19
Es wird deutlich volatiler
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhöht das Volumen zum Bond-Rückkaufprogramm
Julius Bär-Aktie legt trotzdem zu: Zürcher Obergericht entscheidet im Streit um DDR-Vermögen nun gegen Julius Bär
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Glencore-Aktie bricht ein: Britische Aufsicht untersucht Bestechungsverdacht
Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Maas kündigt Anti-Huawei-Gesetz an
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street-Handel endet grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Credit Suisse bullish: Dieses Weltraum-Unternehmen ist äusserst vielversprechend
S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
ABB-Aktien im Zuge von Abspaltungsfantasien rege gesucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Angesichts der freundlicheren Töne im US-chinesischen Handelsstreit verbuchte der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuwächse. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich hingegen schwächer. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost ging es bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;