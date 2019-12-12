+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019 20:27:00

DriveShare by Hagerty is now available to international drivers visiting the United States

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, the world's largest membership, insurance and media organization for enthusiast vehicles and owners, today announced it has expanded DriveShare by Hagerty to allow rentals to licensed international drivers visiting the U.S.  

Photo Credit: Hagerty

Launched by Hagerty in 2017, DriveShare is a one-of-a-kind, peer-to-peer car-sharing service that gives car fans the chance to drive cool and classic cars for any occasion. Previously, only U.S. licensed drivers could rent from DriveShare.  International drivers will now automatically receive liability and physical damage coverage as part of the rental fees.  

"This is great news for international business and pleasure travelers coming to the U.S. and something we've been wanting to offer for a long time now," said Steve Haas, senior manager of DriveShare operations. "They now have the ability to enhance their visit by renting and driving a fantastic array of cool cars, trucks and SUVs." 

According to export.gov, 21.5 million Canadians visited the U.S. in 2018, spending an estimated $22.1 billion, up 3% from 2017. Likewise, the U.K. ranked third in overall arrivals to the U.S. (following Canada and Mexico) at an estimated 3.4 million, spending an estimated $5.1 billion

Considered the Airbnb of classic cars, DriveShare now boasts more than 2,000 vehicles across the U.S., from classic cars and trucks to modern muscle cars, luxury vehicles and SUVs. Drivers can plan their trip online at driveshare.com or by using Hagerty's free Android or iOS apps.   

International drivers are required to create a profile on DriveShare.com, where their driver's license will be verified prior to rental. International drivers interested in renting should contact support@DriveShare.com in advance of their planned rental. Drivers must be at least 25 years of age and meet DriveShare's renter eligibility requirements. Non-driving rentals are also available for display and special events. 

About Hagerty  

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company and the world's largest membership, insurance and media organization for enthusiast vehicle owners. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty magazine and Motorsportreg, and is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for the enthusiast vehicle market. We keep car culture alive for future generations through numerous youth programs and by supporting the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com

 

Hagerty Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hagerty)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driveshare-by-hagerty-is-now-available-to-international-drivers-visiting-the-united-states-300974288.html

SOURCE Hagerty

