31.08.2019 07:00:00

Drivers Ready for the Fall Season in North Carolina and New York Can Find High-Quality Used Vehicles at Auction Direct USA

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With landscapes like the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina and the Finger Lakes in New York, residents of these states can experience a beautiful and fun fall season. To get the most out of the season, it helps to have a high-quality and reliable vehicle to get around.

Auction Direct USA specializes in high-quality used vehicles. Its two locations in North Carolina and New York have a wide selection of models from a multitude of brands – both foreign and domestic. A variety of vehicle styles are available at both locations. Sedan and hatchback cars are ideal most ideal for daily commuting and day trips to nearby towns thanks to their efficiency. Crossovers offer more space for both passengers and cargo for longer road trips. Auction Direct USA also offers a large selection of pickup trucks and SUVs for outdoor adventuring and heavy towing. A full inventory of available vehicles can be found at http://www.auctiondirectusa.com.

Auction Direct USA strives to offer the best quality in its used vehicles. To ensure long-lasting dependability and safety, each vehicle has been thoroughly inspected by the dealership before becoming available for sale.

Drivers interested in shopping for a high-quality used vehicle with Auction Direct USA are invited to visit either of the dealership's two sales locations: Auction Direct USA-Raleigh (7601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, N.C. 27612; 844-678-8048) and Auction Direct USA-Rochester (6520 NY-96, Victor, N.Y. 14564; 844-287-5491).

 

SOURCE Auction Direct USA

