+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
27.10.2019 06:00:00

Drivers Looking to Travel During the Year-End Holidays on a Budget can Find a High-Quality Used Vehicle at Auction Direct USA

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The year-end holidays are returning and people are starting to make travel arrangements. Airfare is notoriously expensive in November and December, so many travelers choose to drive to visit far-flung relatives. To help make a reliable vehicle easier on the budget, Auction Direct USA offers a wide selection of high-quality used vehicles.

The dealership's inventory boasts a wide range of domestic and foreign brands. There are also a variety of vehicle styles, including sedans, hatchbacks, crossovers, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

For the holiday season, Auction Direct USA predicts that there will be an uptick in sales for crossovers and sport utility vehicles. These vehicles offer extra cargo space to transport holiday gifts, winter gear, food and luggage. Many of these vehicles are outfitted with all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive to provide better handling on snow and ice-covered roads.

A full listing of available vehicles can be found on the Auction Direct USA website at http://www.auctiondirectusa.com.

Drivers interested in shopping for a high-quality used vehicle with Auction Direct USA are invited to visit either of the dealership's two sales locations: Auction Direct USA-Raleigh (7601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, N.C. 27612; 844-678-8048) and Auction Direct USA-Rochester (6520 NY-96, Victor, N.Y. 14564; 844-287-5491).

 

SOURCE Auction Direct USA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Microsoft gewinnt Rennen um Milliardenvertrag mit Pentagon
Samstag am Kryptomarkt: Das machen Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB