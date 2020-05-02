Drivers Looking to Get Their Vehicle's Interior Sanitized are Invited to the Auction Direct USA Service Centers

RALEIGH, N.C., May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now more than ever, drivers are being more conscientious about the surfaces they touch and their cleanliness. One spot that they are putting more focus on is the interior of their vehicle. Whenever they are inside their vehicle, many surfaces are touched – including the steering wheel, seatbelt buckles, door handles and the volume dial on the radio. This means that dirt, oils and germs are present that can damage the interior or cause illnesses.

Auction Direct USA offers in-house service centers at its store locations where drivers can find high-quality cleaning and sanitation services for their vehicle. The dealership's highly-skilled technicians are meticulous about quality and care. They will perform a thorough cleaning service and make sure to wipe down the spots that are hard to reach. The technicians also use high-quality yet gentle cleaning solutions that are recommended by the automotive industry.

While cleaning your vehicle, the service technicians can also do a thorough inspection to ensure everything is intact and working properly.

Auction Direct USA specializes in high-quality used vehicles. Drivers can find a variety of styles in the dealership's vast inventory, including cars, crossovers, SUVS, minivans and pickup trucks. A wide variety of domestic, imported, and luxury brands are regularly available.

Drivers interested in having their vehicle cleaned and sanitized by Auction Direct USA are invited to visit either of the dealership's two store locations: Auction Direct USA-Raleigh (7601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, N.C. 27612; 844-678-8048) and Auction Direct USA-Rochester (6520 NY-96, Victor, N.Y. 14564; 844-287-5491). Additional information about Auction Direct USA can be found at http://www.auctiondirectusa.com.

