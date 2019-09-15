15.09.2019 07:00:00

Drivers in Yuma can find the latest car to come from Toyota at a local dealership

YUMA, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sedans are efficient and sporty cars that are great for a lot of different niches. They make the perfect commuter car with smooth handling and a quiet driving experience. Sedans also have some of the best entertainment features, which means drivers can cruise in style. No car more perfectly embodies this spirit than the 2020 Toyota Corolla.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla boasts a high miles per gallon with a stylish body. It has bold and definitive character lines that give the exterior a polished and refined look. The Corolla has a distinctive profile that will help you stand out from the crowd instead of blending in like all of the other sedans. There are also great features like Toyota Safety Sense that keep you safe and give you all of the peace of mind you need to stay cool, calm, and collected on the road.

The best way to truly experience the 2020 Toyota Corolla is for a driver to get behind the wheel of one. Customers can reach out to the dealership, Alexander Toyota, to schedule a test drive with the 2020 Toyota Corolla. It is in showrooms already, eagerly waiting to find a new home. Customers can reach out to the dealership via their website or social media channels. The dealership can also be called directly at 928-344-1170. A physical location for the dealership is located at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ.

 

SOURCE Alexander Toyota

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Stadler-CEO Spuhler bestätigt Aktienkäufe
Deshalb belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend - EUR/CHF bei 1,0950
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Darum stabilisiert sich der Eurokurs - Franken zieht leicht an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB