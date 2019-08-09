09.08.2019 07:00:00

Drivers in the Pocatello Area Can Get an Instant Offer for Their Cars

POCATELLO, Idaho, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are a lot of things on a customer's mind when they are shopping for a car. One of the biggest questions is what is going to be done with their former car. Most customers will think to sell it, but they don't have a good idea about what it is worth. Cars depreciate in value fairly quickly, so the worth of a car can be somewhat difficult to predict.

Thankfully, an area dealership has a way to combat this uncertainty. Phil Meador Toyota has added a tool to their website to help customers. They added a calculator that can help determine the worth of a trade in car. The value is obtained by utilizing the services of Kelley Blue Book and basing it off of their numbers. This is a trusted way to get a realistic and fair offer for drivers. With this information, customers can have more confidence in the value of their old car.

Customers who want to take advantage of this tool can visit the Phil Meador Toyota website. They can also reach out to the dealership through this website if they have any questions or concerns. Customers are able to call the dealership at 208-237-2700. Phil Meador Toyota also has a physical location that is located at 1855 Flandro Dr, Pocatello, ID, 83202.

 

SOURCE Phil Meador Toyota

