+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
07.10.2019 01:00:00

Driver Shortage, Hours-Of-Service Rules And Driver Compensation Top The List Of Industry Concerns

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research institute, today unveiled its annual Top Industry Issues report, which includes the list of the top ten critical issues facing the North American trucking industry. For the third year in a row, the driver shortage is the top-ranked issue for trucking fleets, as they struggle to recruit and retain qualified drivers.

The Hours-of-Service rules held on to the #2 issue in the survey for a second consecutive year, reflecting the industry's call for additional flexibility in the rules, particularly the sleeper berth provision.

Two new issues appeared on this year's list for the first time ever, ones that also impact the industry's ability to recruit and retain qualified drivers; Driver Compensation and Detention / Delay at Customer Facilities. Driver Compensation ranked third overall and represents two sides to a complex issue; motor carriers who have raised driver pay significantly over the past year in response to the driver shortage and drivers who are concerned that their pay has not kept pace with inflation. Driver detention at customer facilities, making its debut at #4 on this year's list, reflects growing concern over excessive delays that create cascading impacts for drivers' hours-of-service compliance, compensation, and ability to find safe, available truck parking.

The lack of available truck parking rounds out the top five issues on this year's list, but ranks 3rd among commercial driver respondents after compensation and HOS rules.

The complete results of the annual survey, which generated more than 2,000 responses from motor carriers and commercial drivers, were released today at the 2019 American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, California. Now in its 15th year, the ATRI Top Industry Issues report also includes prioritized strategies for addressing each issue.

"While 2018 was an incredible year for trucking, we've seen some challenges in 2019 and certainly finding and retaining qualified drivers remains at the top of the list for our industry," said Barry Pottle, ATA Chairman and president and CEO of Pottle's Transportation. "ATRI's analysis reveals the interconnectedness of these top issues and provides a roadmap for how motor carriers and professional drivers believe we should move forward as an industry."

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. A copy of the survey results is available from ATRI at TruckingResearch.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driver-shortage-hours-of-service-rules-and-driver-compensation-top-the-list-of-industry-concerns-300932708.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
04.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
04.10.19
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
04.10.19
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
04.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei Handelsdeal zwischen USA und China: Diese Währungen sollten Anleger im Blick behalten
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
Marc Cuban: Amazon-Aktien im Wert von einer Milliarde
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Hohe Mining-Zeit - Brand in Bitcoin-Farm dafür verantwortlich?
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
KW 40: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Lukrativer Payment-Markt: PayPal verschafft sich Zugang zu China
ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB