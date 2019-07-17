DreamSeat Transforms the Exclusive Diamond Club at Citizens Bank Park as Part of the Phillies Ongoing Ballpark Renovations

COMMACK, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DreamSeat, an innovative commercial grade furnishings company, specializing in professional teams, was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies and Citizens Bank Park to upgrade the ball parks premium seating section. Without reducing the seat count, DreamSeat designed and engineered state of the art VIP seating for the Diamond Club Premium Seating section directly behind Homeplate, elevating the fan experience.

Upgrading the amenities within Citizens Bank Park each year, which opened in 2004, gives every Phillies fan something to look forward to, and Diamond Club premium ticket holders will be treated to a major upgrade in comfort and seat features with the introduction of SuiteMax. "The Phillies were looking to update their 15+ year old seats within the ball parks most coveted seating section. Concerned with losing seats to provide a roomier spectator seat, we were able to design and engineer a chair that exceeded their needs and retained seat count," said Chandler Suprina, VP of Business Development for DreamSeat.

Creating an incredible fan experience has been a mission of DreamSeat, and its sister company Seating Solutions since conception. "All of our products are created to elevate the fan experience, while maintaining the teams' brand," said Suprina. "All of the DreamSeat products feature our patented XZipit system, a system that allows the Phillies to display their current team logo on their new seats. Should the opportunity for sponsorship arise, the Phillies are able to zip in and out the sponsors logo. The Cincinnati Reds just secured a sponsorship for their premium Diamond Club and are utilizing the DreamSeat/XZipit Seats to drive in revenue and increase sponsor visibility."

Retaining all 120 seats in the Diamond Club Premium seating section and mirroring the current configuration, SuiteMax seats, by DreamSeat were designed for outdoor use, carry a ten-year warranty, and include cupholders along with an exclusive two-tier drink table with shelf for personal belongings. "Our exclusive, custom designed two-tier drink table has enough room to hold food, drinks, score cards, and anything else the fan buys. The best part is the sleek space on the bottom for phones, keys and other personal belongings, so the fan no longer needs to decide between using their cup holder for their drink or their phone," said Adam Beyda, DreamSeat Sales Manager.

DreamSeat has long been known for their comfortable, sleek, visually dynamic chairs which remain current for a lifetime. While the majority of fans enjoy wandering the ballpark, fans sitting in the Diamond Club Premium Seating section now may opt to sit in their seat from first pitch to last with this latest stadium upgrade.

The Diamond Club Premium seating section, directly behind Homeplate prominently displays the Phillies Team Logo and can be seen on all Local and National televised games. Watch the video to learn more about the project at Phillies Citizen Bank Park.

ABOUT DREAMSEAT:

DreamSeat's patented line of XZipit furnishings offer an innovative, high quality, interchangeable logo system that is used throughout its entire product line. DreamSeat specializes in commercial grade furnishings for Professional Sports Teams, Universities, Firehouses, High Schools and Corporations. Known for elevating the fan experience, DreamSeat creates custom, premium, VIP, and general seating to fit the specific needs of the client, application and venue. Noteworthy clients include the Miami Open, Cincinnati Reds Premium Diamond Club Seating, Philadelphia Eagles Luxury Suites, MLB Team locker rooms, Collegiate locker rooms, San Diego Padres Suites, Denver Broncos team and film rooms, Texas Rangers facilities, NBA All-Star game and many more.

DreamSeat's sister company, Seating Solutions, specializes in the sales, rental and timely installation of custom designed spectator seating. Their custom seating systems are designed to fit the specific client needs and unique applications ranging from bleachers, grandstands, tip up seating, flat floor seating, and premium structures. Dreamseat, headquartered in Commack, NY is a family run business. For more information, visit http://www.dreamseat.com, follow @dreamseat on Twitter or @dreamseat on Instagram.

