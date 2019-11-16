Dreading the Holidays with Family Has Become an Expectation We Can Do Without

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If dreading the holidays means seeing the Ex, or being with family members that fight and dredge up the past, the newly released Forgiveness Courses created by Misty Tyme might be the answer to leaving the dread behind. Part one of the Forgiveness Course is: Understanding What Forgiveness Is and What It Is Not. Part two: How to Forgive Your Ex. Part three is: How to Forgive Your Family. More information can be found on the newly launched website, mistytyme.com.

In these step-by-step courses, Tyme teaches how to forgive and let go which will make the holiday season a more joyful time as it is meant to be. What people don't know or lose sight of in harboring the un-willingness or inability to forgive is they are desperate for an apology and want the other person to change. And they are stuck in the myths and misconceptions of what forgiveness really is. "Many people want to feel better and want to let go of pain, anger and unfilled expectations that is un-forgiveness. The problem is, people do not know how. In both of my courses, I give people the how with a dash of humor so they can live happier and have better relationships. Forgiveness really is the link between love and healing," says Misty Tyme.

"Misty Tyme is the consummate forgiveness professional. What I love about her courses is the blend of compassion and understanding with excellent tools like "Will and Skill" from which everyone can benefit. Misty's understanding of relationships can help you heal a lifetime of hurts and come out even stronger. I highly recommend her courses, and her coaching," says Bridget Cook-Burch, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Witness Wore Red.

SOURCE Misty Tyme