DRCM® from YASH and C5MI is now an SAP Partner Qualified Solution

Manufacturing organizations can realize cost savings and drive business efficiencies

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing company and its subsidiary, C5MI, has announced that YASH-C5MI DRCM®, a packaged solution that addresses the specific plant maintenance needs of manufacturing companies, is now an SAP-Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution. This solution will help organizations with seamless manufacturing operations, accelerate time-to-value, reduce risks, and drive predictable outcomes.

Speaking on the announcement, Manoj Baheti – Founder President & CEO at YASH Technologies, said, "In these challenging times, YASH and C5MI are focused on helping clients re-imagine business operations as they lay the roadmap to resilience. In partnership with SAP, we have put together DRCM, a scalable solution for organizations to drive business efficiencies in their manufacturing processes. Building on the SAP S4HANA digital core, this solution allows clients to take advantage of their existing applications to create value-added capabilities."

On this occasion,Martin Newell – Director, Enterprise Asset Management at C5MI, said, "We are honored to have the SAP seal of approval for our rollout approach of SAP Intelligent Asset Management for customers who are just starting or expanding their Maintenance 4.0 journey. By structuring our DRCM® implementation methodology into a set of rapidly deployable packages, SAP customers are now able to realize the full potential of their digital investments quickly."

YASH and C5MI are the "Partners of Choice" of Fortune 500 organizations globally with their manufacturing consulting, Infrastructure, Cloud, and Digital solutions and services. As one of the largest global SAP service providers, YASH and C5MI have an extensive portfolio of manufacturing solutions and a strong track record of deploying them to enable enterprises to differentiate themselves competitively.

The DRCM® solution offers several add on packages. To learn more about the manufacturing solution portfolio from YASH Technologies and C5MI (a division of YASH Technologies), visit www.yash.com, www.c5mi.com, or contact info@yash.com.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com

About C5MI

C5MI is a services firm comprised of trusted business practitioners with in-depth knowledge and first-hand experience managing world-class business processes, and implementing cutting edge technology solutions for manufacturers and supply chains globally. We are the only firm that offers companies looking to improve their business processes the full package: process excellence advisory and full-scale technological implementation from a trusted journey partner. We will save them money first by making their processes more efficient and effective. We will help them improve their business operations through investments in technology, further increasing efficiencies, always working alongside them throughout their journey. We see ourselves as allies, not as consultants, that's why we excel at providing customers long-term value and continuous improvement to create better, stronger, and more efficient companies. For more information, please visit www.c5mi.com

