13.04.2020 18:07:00

Draw Your Business a "Roadmap to Recovery" with NOW CFO's New Webinar Series

HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW CFO is announcing their new webinar, "Roadmap to Recovery," an 8-week series designed for business owners who are struggling to adjust to a new economy.

NOW CFO is a “roll up our sleeves” full-service national consulting firm with a focus on outsourced, fractional, and temporary CFO, Controller, accounting service needs. For more information, visit our website at https://nowcfo.com (PRNewsfoto/NOW CFO)

The landscape of how Americans do business is not only changing rapidly, it's looking bleak. Many businesses are struggling to adapt to the downturn and don't know where to start to put their future back on the path to success.

"[Our webinar committee] has a direct pulse on the immediate needs of our clients and consultants and they'll use that info to create up-to-date training that will resonate in our markets," said NOW CFO President, Randy Christensen.

Throughout the 8-week recovery series, NOW CFO will cover important first steps like overhauling pre-pandemic budgets. As well as things you may not have considered, like using this time to make operational structure changes cost-effectively.

"The webinar series is part of an ongoing commitment to be the number one source of economic information as it develops in this shifting landscape," said Christensen.

The economy is in a downturn, but with NOW CFO's help, your business doesn't have to be.

Join NOW CFO for their webinar series for struggling businesses, "Roadmap to Recovery."

---

Part I: A Step Toward Stability

April 16, 2020 @ 1:00pm CDT

Signup Here:https://nowcfo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xuoEhcxFQkKvPzYEWP_oyg

---

NOW CFO is a full-service accounting and finance firm with locations nationwide. They offer CFO, controller, and accounting and finance support on an as-needed, fractional basis. All NOW CFO accounting and finance solutions are tailored to fit your needs.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/draw-your-business-a-roadmap-to-recovery-with-now-cfos-new-webinar-series-301039427.html

SOURCE NOW CFO

