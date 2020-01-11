11.01.2020 16:40:00

Drane Ranger Now Offering Grit Trap Cleaning Services in Alvin, Texas; Quarterly Maintenance Plans Available

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Drane Ranger announced today that the company is now offering grit trap cleaning services in Alvin, Texas.

"We offer numerous services for all of your trap needs, whether that's quarterly maintenance plans or regular disposal and cleaning," said Jeb Woods, spokesperson for Drane Ranger, and added, "common in car washes, grit is rarely more than dirt and sand and needs to be disposed of safely and properly."

Woods explained that Drane Ranger has the equipment and certified staff necessary to properly collect and dispose of grit in traps and will ensure that your grit traps are properly maintained.

"Everything we do is built on our commitment to doing the absolute best job possible," Woods said, before adding, "That means exceeding your expectations while ensuring our team is trained, certified and obeying the rules and regulations around the industry."

As to why anyone should give Drane Ranger's services a try, Woods pointed to the fact that its solutions are designed around the customers' convenience and needs. Rather than forcing customers into package deals that do not properly address their unique needs, the company provides customizable liquid waste solutions that ensure individuals receive what they need at a price the customer can afford.

"Since 1985, Drane Ranger has been focused on two major components of a successful business: customer service and outstanding work. We service the Greater Houston Area," highlighted Woods.

As an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, Woods said, Drane Ranger committed to providing the best experience for every single one of its clients. Drane Ranger's extended service area includes Houston, Pearland, Alvin, and Pearland.

For more information, please visit: https://draneranger.com/services/ and https://draneranger.com/about-us/

About Drane Ranger

Since 1985, Drane Ranger has been focused on two major components of a successful business: customer service and outstanding work. We ensure that your needs are met, whether that's helping with that grease trap or handling your liquid waste that needs fast and proper disposal. We are always courteous and mindful of your customers and business.

Contact Details:

Jeb Woods
13911 India St
Houston, TX 77047
United States
Phone: 281-489-1765

SOURCE Drane Ranger

;