Dramatic Skin Tightening and Smoothing Is Possible with Advanced Vivace™ Fractional Micro Needle RF, Now Available at AVIE! Medspa in Leesburg, Virginia

LEESBURG, Va., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVIE! MedSpa and Laser Center is proud to offer Vivace™ Fractional Micro Needle RF, the latest and most advanced microneedling and radiofrequency treatment for achieving dramatic improvements to the texture and tightness of skin on any area of the body with minimal to no downtime.

Microneedling stimulates the skin with tiny needles, spurring vibrant new collagen growth for a wide range of complexion improvements, including smoother, more evenly-toned skin. Vivace RF combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy to boost skin renewal while also triggering a tightening effect from deep within for smoother, tighter, younger-looking skin on any area of the body with minimal to no downtime.

Suitable for every type of skin, Vivace Micro Needle RF can help improve:

Fine lines & wrinkles

Skin laxity

Acne scars

Stretch marks

Tone & texture

Pore size

Crepey skin

The winner of PoshSEVEN's Best of Suburbia Beauty Award in 2016 and, most recently, named Best of NoVA 2019 by readers of Northern Virginia magazine, AVIE! MedSpa and Laser Center is the premiere destination in Northern Virginia for all your skin rejuvenation needs.

About AVIE! MedSpa & Laser Center

AVIE! MedSpa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, VA since opening in March 2009. MedSpa Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Director Khalique Zahir, MD, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners, and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.

Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include:CoolSculpting, EMSCULPT™, Ultherapy®, Vivace™ Fractional Micro Needle RF, Botox®, Juvéderm®, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure™ XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella®, chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL™ photofacial,Forever Young BBL™, HydraFacial®, dermaplaning, skin tightening, Halo™ Laser Skin Renewal, ProFractional™ Skin Resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP Facials and PRP Facelifts, PRP Hair Restoration, Vitamin B12 shots, HD Brow microblading, and blepharoplasty by Dr. Zahir. AVIE! has performed over 200,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care products. Consultations are complimentary, and financing is available. For more information, please call 703-737-0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.

About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician

Kim Marinetto has over 30 years of experience as a Registered Nurse. Since 2006, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, Facial Fillers, Sclerotherapy, and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.

About Khalique Zahir, MD

Dr. Khalique Zahir, medical director of AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, graduated from West Virginia School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Zahir practiced general surgery from 1992 – 1999 at West Virginia University and St. Mary's Hospital, then cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 1999 – 2001. Dr. Zahir also holds a Virginia Medical License and a Maryland Medical License. He has written over 20 articles published in national health journals and is an assistant clinical professor of surgery at VCU School of Medicine.

