Drake's Organic Spirits Welcomes New Chairman of the Board

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drake's Organic Spirits announced today that long-time industry executive James (Jim) C. Allen will take the helm as chairman of the board of the growing organic spirits manufacturer.

Allen, who previously served as an executive with Southern Wine & Spirits of America, Inc., has over four decades of service and professional accomplishment in the beverage and hospitality industries. Prior to retiring from Southern in 2014, Allen held the title of Senior Vice President, Fine Wines.

"We're honored that a gentleman as well-regarded and accomplished as Jim Allen has agreed to serve as board chairman," said Mark Anderson, founder and CEO of Drake's Organic Spirits. "Jim is widely respected throughout all three tiers of the U.S. wine and spirits industry and by executives around the world. His entrepreneurial spirit is perfect for an entrepreneurial spirits company like Drake's."

"I am thrilled to serve at the helm of Drake's board," said Allen. "Mark Anderson and I share a great passion for the spirits industry and I look forward to collaborating with Mark, fellow board members and the entire Drake's team to grow Drake's award-winning line of organic spirits."

A Michigan native, Allen began his career at Southern in 1977, and his drive for excellence resulted in Southern's establishment of a highly successful on-premise division in the state. As his career at Southern progressed, Allen was appointed to the growing operation in California, where he held the position of Vice President, General Manager. Allen's talents were then put to use in Southern Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. After managing the Colorado division of Southern, as Executive Vice President, General Manager, Allen was named Executive Vice President, Wines of Southern's newly established New York division. Allen capped off his legendary career at Southern in leadership positions in Southern's Pacific Northwest markets, as well as California—returning there in 2011 as Senior Vice President, Fine Wines.

About Drake's Organic Spirits

Minneapolis-based Drake's Organic Spirits was launched in 2017. Drake's uses the highest quality USDA organic and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to create a line of ultra- premium spirits. Drake's Organic Vodka, Drake's Organic White Rum and Drakes Organic Spiced Rum offer a no grain, no gluten, no gmo, ultra-premium, 12-times distilled handcrafted spirits at a better price than leading premium brands.

SOURCE Drake’s Organic Spirits