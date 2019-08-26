26.08.2019 17:19:00

Drake's Introduces Mini Pound Cakes

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's® Mini Pound Cakes are moist, golden pound cake squares with just the right amount of sweetness.

"We're excited about the return of a classic variety to the Drake's line-up," said Chip Stenberg, Drake's associate brand manager. "Drake's Mini Pound Cakes are great for individual snacking or as the foundation of an easy-to-make dessert, coupled with fresh fruit or the topping of your choice."

Drake's Mini Pound Cakes will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function will be available to consumers at drakescake.com. While there, they can also see dessert suggestions that include Drake's Mini Pound Cakes. The introduction of Drake's Mini Pound Cakes will be supported by a comprehensive social & digital media blitz across all key Drake's markets.

As with all Drake's® products, Mini Pound Cakes are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union.

Consumers can look for the circled-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons.

About Drake's:

Drake's® founder, Newman E. Drake, established the brand in 1896 selling sliced pound cake in New York City. Now a part of the McKee Foods family bakery, Drake's cakes are high-quality products that are baked fresh and delivered directly to neighborhood stores throughout the Eastern U.S. More information is available at drakescake.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/drakes and on Twitter at twitter.com/drakes.

 

Drake's Cakes logo (PRNewsfoto/McKee Foods)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drakes-introduces-mini-pound-cakes-300906918.html

SOURCE Drake’s

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
13:15
DAX-Future: Fokus auf die Support-Zone der Trading Range
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:23
Vontobel: Silberminenaktien mit attraktivem Rendite-Risiko Verhältnis
09:30
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
09:08
SMI-Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Zahlungsdienstleister unter Druck: MasterCard gründet Krypto-Team
Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Zunehmender Wettbewerb führt zu Absatzschwäche bei Tesla
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Tilray: Erste Liefervereinbarung mit deutschem Händler
Potential beim Goldpreis: UBS bullish gegenüber Gold
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden sich Anleger nicht so recht einig. In Deutschland dreht die Stimmung an den Börsen ins Positive. In den USA werden Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag deutliche Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB