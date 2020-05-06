06.05.2020 21:30:00

Dragos Named a Best Workplace for 2020 by Inc. Magazine

HANOVER, Md., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragos, Inc., provider of the Dragos Platform, the industry's most trusted industrial cybersecurity technology, today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. 

Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. 

Founded in 2016, Dragos is devoted to codifying and sharing our in-depth industry experience through industrial security software and threat detection services, so it can arm industrial asset owners and operators around the world with the knowledge, visibility, and tools to protect their systems as effectively as possible. Since the company's founding, it has attracted a talent base that collectively represents the industry's largest and most experienced Industrial Control Systems (ICS) cybersecurity practitioner team.

"Our company mission is 'Safeguarding Civilization', not because we think highly of ourselves but because the problems we are solving are critically important, today and in the years to come," said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dragos, Inc. "In order to ensure that we have the talent to fulfill on this mission, we offer employees the opportunity to learn, grow and develop professionally at a mission-driven company with a culture of mutual trust and transparency. I am tremendously proud that our employees have recognized this through their response to Inc.'s Best Workplace survey."

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. Magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever." 

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. All employers were then ranked using a composite score of survey results.

About Dragos, Inc

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through their decades of experience in the US Military and Intelligence Community going head-to-head with cyber attackers who threaten the world's industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technologies for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm organizations with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. 

Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media 

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace 

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

