31.07.2019 03:00:00

Dragonfly to Release "Special Force VR: Infinity War" in August

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Force is a first-person shooter game that was originally released on PC in 2004 and has been serviced more than 10 years in over 70 countries. Its newest VR version will be on STEAM soon. Special Force VR: Infinity War, a brand new VR game that brings the story line from its original IP, Special Force, will be in early-access release on STEAM on August 2019.

Dragonfly (KOSDAQ: 030350), the original game developer and distributor for its worldwide release, has been cooperating with Reality MagiQ to make the game reach world's top level. The game contains new tactical content, high-quality weapons, and outstanding details in game maps.

While other VR FPS games focus on describing weapon controls and manipulations for early adopters, this game is aimed at mass users in the growing VR market. Thus, Dragonfly has made its controls and manipulations much easier to use, and it focuses on tactical game play and battles between players. Anyone can easily go into the game in a minute.

Also, Dragonfly has invested much in developing various characters with unique attributes and abilities for gamers' tactical game play. Of course, there will be functional and funny character customization, as well as weapons.

Special Force VR: Infinity War is geared toward the VR e-sports market, which is expected to grow in the next few years. Dragonfly promises constant updates and the addition of broadcasting features to enable the use of the game for VR e-sport events.

Special Force VR: Infinity War is a STEAM VR game which supports HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift, Samsung Odyssey and more. It will be released soon on Oculus store and Play Station VR store in late 2019.

The full game introduction can be read here. (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1049130/SPECIAL_FORCE_VR_INFINITY_WAR/)

DragonFly
Global Business Department
+82 070 4160 1240  
sla217@dragonflygame.com

Video - https://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/video/2534588_dragonfly_video.mp4

SOURCE Dragonfly

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 18.68
1.36 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 105.14
-0.08 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 2'660.00
-0.37 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 58.56
-0.46 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'485.00
-0.48 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 480.60
-1.68 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
LafargeHolcim 49.09
-1.76 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swiss Re 95.32
-1.83 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.16
-2.02 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 11.75
-2.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an einer Alternative zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
30.07.19
Gold und Silber im Vorfeld der Fed-Zinsentscheidung fester
30.07.19
Volles Programm vor dem Nationalfeiertag
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
29.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche, Nestlé, Novartis
29.07.19
SMI setzt Kampf mit 10.000er-Marke fort
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro zum Franken leichter - Hat die SNB letzte Woche interveniert?
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
UBS-Chef über Zinssenkungen: Keine bewiesene Lösung für die Wirtschaft
Sind die Hürden zu hoch? Facebook zweifelt selbst an Lancierung von Libra
Wird Silber der neue sichere Hafen?
US-Börsen gehen tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- DAX mit kräftigen Einbussen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Bitcoin-Besitzer in Indien: Kommt das Verbot für Kryptowährungen?
GAM erleidet weitere Abflüsse - Neuer CEO lässt Aktie kräftig steigen
ABB hat wohl neuen CEO gefunden haben - Anleger lassen ABB-Aktie steigen
Apple schlägt Ewartungen - Apple-Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- DAX mit kräftigen Einbussen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Der DAX brach regelrecht ein. Am US-amerikanischen Aktienmarkt verhielten sich die Anleger abwartend. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB