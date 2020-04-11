+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 22:25:00

Dragon and Cinema Mogul Vince Guzzo Launches Streaming Video Pop-Up Store On-Demand Service for Canadians as Part of the #StayHome Initiative

NEW GUZZO PAY-TO-WATCH (VOD) STREAMING PLATFORM LETS YOU WATCH MOVIES WHEN YOU WANT AND LAUNCHES WITH THREE FREE MOVIES FOR THE LONG WEEKEND!

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Vince Guzzo, President and CEO of Guzzo Cinemas and "Dragon" on CBC's entrepreneurially-focused show, Dragons' Den, is pleased to announce the official launch of Cinémas Guzzo Streaming, a pay-to-watch video on demand (VOD) platform. The service, offered at no monthly fee, will be available online, in conjunction with Vidflex/Worldplay, as of 12PM ET today and will provide access, on a progressive basis, to the latest movies from around the world.

"We are proud to announce the launch of Cinémas Guzzo Streaming, part of our #StayHome initiative.  Our goal is to make it a little easier for people to stay home during this COVID-19 pandemic. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, we will get through this together. #DontPanic," stated Guzzo.

From new movies to nostalgic ones, movies will be accessible by simply streaming the service at cinemasguzzostreaming.com. To celebrate the launch of the service, viewers will have access to three free pre-selected movies for the long weekend. Additional movies will be made available as low as 99 cents each with no monthly commitment.

About Vince Guzzo
Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo owns and operates Guzzo Cinemas, the largest chain of independent movie theatres in Quebec with ten locations province wide. The Montreal-based entrepreneur also runs a chain of fine dining restaurants and a thriving construction company. In 2007 he and his wife, Maria, established the Guzzo Foundation to centralize their philanthropic endeavours, through which they have raised millions of dollars to support medical research aimed at the prevention of cancer and the support of mental health initiatives. He is also a judge on CBC's Dragons' Den.

SOURCE Guzzo Cinemas

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Deutsche Bank hat bei Tesla Hoffnung auf schwarze Zahlen im ersten Quartal
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Umkämpftes Cloud-Geschäft: Analyse zeigt starkes Wachstum - die grössten Cloud-Anbieter
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB