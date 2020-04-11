Dragon and Cinema Mogul Vince Guzzo Launches Streaming Video Pop-Up Store On-Demand Service for Canadians as Part of the #StayHome Initiative

NEW GUZZO PAY-TO-WATCH (VOD) STREAMING PLATFORM LETS YOU WATCH MOVIES WHEN YOU WANT AND LAUNCHES WITH THREE FREE MOVIES FOR THE LONG WEEKEND!

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Vince Guzzo, President and CEO of Guzzo Cinemas and "Dragon" on CBC's entrepreneurially-focused show, Dragons' Den, is pleased to announce the official launch of Cinémas Guzzo Streaming, a pay-to-watch video on demand (VOD) platform. The service, offered at no monthly fee, will be available online, in conjunction with Vidflex/Worldplay, as of 12PM ET today and will provide access, on a progressive basis, to the latest movies from around the world.

"We are proud to announce the launch of Cinémas Guzzo Streaming, part of our #StayHome initiative. Our goal is to make it a little easier for people to stay home during this COVID-19 pandemic. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, we will get through this together. #DontPanic," stated Guzzo.

From new movies to nostalgic ones, movies will be accessible by simply streaming the service at cinemasguzzostreaming.com. To celebrate the launch of the service, viewers will have access to three free pre-selected movies for the long weekend. Additional movies will be made available as low as 99 cents each with no monthly commitment.

About Vince Guzzo

Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo owns and operates Guzzo Cinemas, the largest chain of independent movie theatres in Quebec with ten locations province wide. The Montreal-based entrepreneur also runs a chain of fine dining restaurants and a thriving construction company. In 2007 he and his wife, Maria, established the Guzzo Foundation to centralize their philanthropic endeavours, through which they have raised millions of dollars to support medical research aimed at the prevention of cancer and the support of mental health initiatives. He is also a judge on CBC's Dragons' Den.

