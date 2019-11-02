+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
02.11.2019 10:00:00

DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook Open for Pari-Mutuel Bets on Horse Racing

D'IBERVILLE, Miss., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook is excited to announce the opening of pari-mutuel betting on horse racing. With comfortable seating and a spacious atmosphere, the simulcasts will be just in time for the Breeders' Cup. Players who love to watch the ponies will now have options to bet on 11 different thoroughbred horse tracks. The simulcasts will originate from the following tracks:

  • Del Mar
  • Delta Downs
  • Evangeline Downs
  • Golden Gate Fields
  • Gulfstream Park
  • Laurel Park
  • Los Alamitos
  • Meadowlands (TB)
  • Monmouth Park
  • Pimlico
  • Santa Anita Park

"Pari-mutuel betting is a wonderful addition to our sportsbook," said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas "Once again, we have proven that customer focus is what drives our offerings at Scarlet Pearl. Whether it's in our sportsbook, on our tables, or at our slot machines, we are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience."

About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is a privately held company based in D'Iberville, MS. The casino resort features 300 hotel rooms, a miniature golf course, an event center, a luxurious pool and multiple restaurants. In addition to the non-gaming amenities, the casino is home to over 950 slots, including 56 live video poker machines, and 33 table games, including Blackjack, Craps, and Roulette. The casino opened in D'Iberville, MS December 9, 2015.

SOURCE Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erreichte dank guter Daten aus China und vom US-Arbeitsmarkt zum Wochenausklang ein leichtes Plus. Der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street befand sich am Freitag nach einer Flut von Konjurnkturdaten weiter auf Rekordkurs.

Nachrichten

