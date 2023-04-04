|
04.04.2023 16:15:22
Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of APB APRANGA shareholders to be held on April 27th, 2023
Draft agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of APB Apranga (hereinafter "Company”) shareholders to be held on April 27th, 2023 proposed by the Board of the Company:
1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2022.
Draft resolution:
Taken for the information consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2022, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.
2. Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements and annual report.
Draft resolution:
Taken for the information.
3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2022.
Draft resolution:
Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2022.
4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2022.
Draft resolution:
Allocate the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2022 according to the draft of profit (loss) allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
5. Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.
Draft resolution:
Elect UAB "ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as APB APRANGA firm of auditors for the year 2023.
Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2023 - not more than EUR 47 000 (forty seven thousand euros) plus VAT. Authorize the Company's General Director to sign the audit services agreement with firm of auditors.
ENCLOSED:
- Consolidated and Company's annual report, annual financial statements of the year 2022 and confirmation of persons responsible for the financial statements;
- Independent Auditor's report;
- Draft of profit (loss) allocation for the year 2022;
- General voting ballot.
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
