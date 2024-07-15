|
15.07.2024 18:45:00
Draft of restructuring plan submitted
On July 29, 2024, draft resolution of the general extraordinary meeting of shareholders
AB "Utenos trikotažas" (hereinafter, the "Company”) draft resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. Agenda and draft decisions of the Meeting:
- Regarding the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and the approval of the Company’s 4-year restructuring plan project.
Project of The Decision: "To approve the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and to approve the Company’s 4-year restructuring plan project. "
AB Utenos Trikotažas representative Egle Rakauskaite, egle.rakauskaite@ut.lt, tel. +370 6196107
Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Utenos trikotazas AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Utenos trikotazas AB
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich verhalten -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Nikkei im Feiertag
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Montag zurückhaltend zeigte, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex Abschläge. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Montag leichte Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zu Wochenbeginn unterdessen in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}