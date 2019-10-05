+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Dr. Terri Flint Joins the Capita Financial Network

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capita Financial Network is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Terri Anne Flint to its team of experts helping clients plan and experience a successful retirement. As a specialist in well-being, Terri oversees Capita's retirement wellness program. The program helps clients have peace of mind in all areas of life, not just finances. Retirement is a new chapter in peoples lives when they rediscover their passion and do those activities that were pushed aside while in the race of a career. It is also a time of change in a retiree's identity, schedule, and relationships. Capita believes its wellness program, under the direction of Dr. Flint, will be integral in rounding out a well-balanced retirement.

Dr. Flint recently retired from being the Director of the Intermountain Employee Assistance Program, Employee Health and Live Well, the employee wellness program, at Intermountain Healthcare where she worked for the past 30 years. She influenced thousands of employees to be happier and healthier through counseling, popular trainings, and the programs she developed.

She is joining Capita Financial Network to continue her passion and purpose of helping others be their best selves at all stages of life.

Terri is a Clinical Social Worker with a Ph.D. in Social Work. To practice what she preaches she lives in Park City where she loves to read, garden and ride her horses, Henri and Gus.

 

SOURCE Capita Financial Network

Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Nachrichten

