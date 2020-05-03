Dr. Samantha Hill Begins Term as President of the Ontario Medical Association

TORONTO, May 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Dr. Samantha Hill became the 139th President of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) today, pledging to advocate for and support Ontario's doctors so they can continue to provide the best possible patient care during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ontario doctors are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working hard and making many personal sacrifices to keep their patients safe and healthy," said Dr. Hill. "I thank them from the bottom of my heart and I am inspired by their leadership, commitment and courage. I know these same qualities will prepare us for what comes next, while ensuring patient care is always front and centre."

Dr. Hill's induction as president for a one-year term took place at today's OMA Council meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually, for the first time in OMA history.

Dr. Hill succeeds Dr. Sohail Gandhi as OMA President.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the OMA was working closely with the provincial government and other health-care stakeholders to lead the transformation of Ontario's health-care system.

"I will continue Dr. Gandhi's critical work to engage our grass root members, unify our members' efforts and ensure physicians continue to play a leadership role in health care transformation in Ontario," said Dr. Hill. "My other key priorities include addressing diversity and equality issues in the profession and supporting physician health and well-being."

Dr. Hill is a cardiac surgeon located in Toronto at St. Michael's Hospital and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. She has held several positions within the OMA and has a background in epidemiology, community health and education. Dr. Hill is a recipient of the University of Toronto's Fitzgerald Teaching Award.

During outgoing president Dr. Gandhi's term in office, the OMA made important strides to enhance unity within the profession, transform the association's governance model and advance virtual care and health system IT. Dr. Gandhi also worked tirelessly to ensure the public had accurate information about COVID-19, completing close to 100 media interviews in March and April. Dr. Gandhi will continue to serve on the OMA Board of Directors as past president.

"The OMA thanks Dr. Gandhi for his inspiring and dedicated service over the past year," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "He has been an outstanding advocate for Ontario doctors, health system transformation and patient care."

Also today Dr. Adam Kassam, a Toronto physiatrist, became the President-Elect. Dr. Kassam will work closely with Dr. Hill as he prepares to become OMA President in May 2021.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000 plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association