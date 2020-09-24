Dr. Quinton Hennigh Joins FireFox Gold Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that renowned exploration geologist Dr. Quinton Hennigh has joined its Technical Advisory Board.

Dr. Hennigh joins a team of senior explorers from Finland and North America. The Technical Advisory Board also includes Dr. Rich Goldfarb, a founding FireFox team member, and one of the most published researchers in the world on orogenic gold deposits. The technical team from GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ("GoldSpot") has also been in the field with FireFox geologists during the summer. These external experts will continue to work closely with Dr. Petri Peltonen, FireFox's exploration manager, and technical directors, Timo Maki and Patrick Highsmith.

Dr. Hennigh began his distinguished career in gold exploration after obtaining his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. After working with major gold companies such as Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining, Dr. Hennigh founded Novo Resources Corp (TSXV: NVO), acting as its CEO and currently serving as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are First Mining Gold's Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold's acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One's Tuvatu gold project on Fiji, among many others.

"We are excited to welcome Quinton to the FireFox team. He is among the most focused and creative explorers in our business," commented Patrick Highsmith, Chairman of FireFox. "The Central Lapland Greenstone Belt is an emerging gold terrane with analogies to other important orogenic gold belts, but only now are we seeing sufficient geophysics, geochemistry, structural geology, and drilling to unlock the next wave of discoveries. It is perfect timing to integrate the ideas from Goldspot and our Technical Advisory Board ahead of our planned winter drill program."

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. The Company is focused entirely on gold exploration in Finland where it is exploring its project portfolio that includes over 170,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2020, as well as receipt of survey results on the properties described. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE FireFox Gold Corp.