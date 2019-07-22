+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Dr. Pauline Amos Clansy is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Pauline Amos Clansy is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for her work as Clinical Director with Charis Psychological Associates. 

Charis Psychological Associates is a Christian-based mental healthcare establishment, owned and operated by Dr. Pauline Amos Clansy and her family. They provide services to all age groups who may be in need of counseling.

Dr. Clansy is a registered psychologist providing care to the population of Houston, but has practiced nationally and overseas. Before creating her home base in Texas, she held the title of Clinical Supervisor with Germany Community Drug Alcohol Center in Darmstadt, Germany, where she also spent time working with the Department of Defense as an Education Services Officer. Dr. Clansy spent twenty years as the Manager of Psychological Services with the Houston Independent School District.

Upon graduating from Ball State University located in Muncie, Indiana, Dr. Clansy was awarded her Doctorate's degree in Psychology.  Her internship was satisfied at Michael E. DeBakey Veteran Affairs Hospital and her residency was completed at Houston Independent School District. Dr. Clansy later attended Monmouth University, earning a Bachelor's degree, and Boston University, where she received her Master's degree.

Devoted to serving people in need, Dr. Clansy is actively involved with organizations advocating for woman and children. Her devotion extends to furry friends as well, regularly making donations to the ASPCA. She has a current membership with the American Psychological Association, the Texas Psychological Association, and the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists.

Dr. Clansy dedicates this recognition to her daughters, Cheryl, Carla, and Carolyn, as well as her mentor, Dr. Harriet Harvey.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-pauline-amos-clansy-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300888619.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenstart leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street notiert am Montag mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.

