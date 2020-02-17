Dr. Paul Amato Enhances Cosmetic Dentistry in Seattle, WA through Advanced Education from the Kois Center

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned dentist, Dr. Paul Amato, is completing his final course from the esteemed Kois Center. The course, "Advanced Functional Occlusion," will allow Dr. Amato to graduate from the Kois Center Continuum and equip him to provide his patients with even better care on a multi-disciplinary level. Dr. Amato works alongside Drs. Chris LeCuyer and Lauren Kopp at LeCuyer & Amato Dentistry, where they provide industry-leading cosmetic dentistry in Seattle, WA, including treatments like dental implant placement and the Bioclear Matrix solution.

"It's been an amazing journey. I'm proud to have completed the advanced education from the Kois Center," says Dr. Amato. "Learning from Dr. Kois in such an intimate environment has given me deeper insights into dental techniques and patient care."

The Kois Center provides dental professionals advanced education which is taught almost exclusively by Dr. John C. Kois through research attained by the Kois Research Center. The Kois Center's mission is "Enabling motivated dentists to achieve extraordinary levels, expanding knowledge and application skills in restorative dentistry." The class size is limited to no more than 37 students per course and divided into the biological and mechanical properties of teeth, the periodontal interface and dental restorative materials.

Upon graduation from the Kois Center, Dr. Amato will have completed courses like:



- Treatment Planning Diagnostically Driven

- Functional Occlusion Science Driven Management

- Managing the Restorative Periodontal Interface

- Implants Fixed and Removable

- Biomechanics

- Advanced Functional Occlusion

The teachings and education gained from the Kois Center will allow Dr. Amato to provide expanded and more comprehensive cosmetic dentistry treatments. One advanced cosmetic dentistry treatment offered at LeCuyer & Amato Dentistry is the Bioclear Matrix. The Bioclear Matrix is used to fill in open space around teeth and gums to remove small black triangles that form between teeth. Through a bonding technique, the size and shape of affected teeth can be improved, creating an ideal and balanced smile. In addition to the Bioclear Matrix, the practice offers many cosmetic dentistry solutions, including Invisalign®, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening.

Those interested in receiving services for general or cosmetic dentistry in Seattle, WA are encouraged to contact the practice to schedule an appointment. The doctors can be reached by visiting their website at http://www.lecuyeramato.com, or calling the office at 206-626-5400.

About the Practice

LeCuyer & Amato Dentistry has brought industry-leading cosmetic dentistry treatments to Seattle, WA for over 30 years. Dr. Paul Amato is passionate about his community and offers pro bono dental care through organizations like Jewish Family Services and the King County Dental Society. He actively attends continuing education courses to remain on the leading edge of his field, and has advanced training certifications from prestigious institutions including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the Kois Center. Dr. Chris LeCuyer has over 30 years of experience in cosmetic dentistry and has lent his expertise to the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Dental Association. Dr. Lauren Kopp received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Washington and regularly participates in continuing education courses to gain skills that will improve her patients' health. These esteemed cosmetic dentists offer the most advanced treatments including the Bioclear Matrix, Invisalign®, and full arch dental implants. The team at LeCuyer & Amato Dentistry is committed to maintaining a standard of excellence in everything they do, providing the highest quality of care and precise results. To learn more about LeCuyer & Amato Dentistry and the industry-leading cosmetic dentistry services they offer, visit their website at http://www.lecuyeramato.com, or call the office at 206-626-5400.

