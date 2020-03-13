13.03.2020 01:40:00

Dr. Monteic A. Sizer Addresses Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns

MONROE, La., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the recently reported presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority is encouraging regional citizens to be mindful of developing information and implement provisions to help avoid the spread of illness.

"Our staff has been and will continue to be diligent about taking the necessary precautions against the spread of coronavirus and other infectious diseases," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, executive director of Northeast Delta Human Services Authority. "We are encouraging our staff, patients, contractors, and the general public not to panic, but instead follow credible sources of information to stay informed and take the necessary precautions against this threat."

Northeast Delta HSA serves as the region's foremost safety net provider of intellectual and physical disability supports, behavioral and primary healthcare services, and an array of prevention and housing-related services in northeast Louisiana. As such, the agency interacts with many vulnerable populations in the area, including seniors, children, people with behavioral healthcare issues, and those with compromised immune systems. Thus, Northeast Delta employees have been encouraged to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, as well as their clients, family members, co-workers, and other members of the community.
  
"Our clients and the communities that we serve trust us, and they look to us for hope, help, and credible information during times like this," said Sizer. "We need them to know that our agency is closely monitoring the situation. We have updated our Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP). I am briefed regularly by agency staff, and we will continue to be highly responsive to all information and recommendations passed down from the Governor's Office and the Louisiana Department of Health."
 
Northeast Delta will be sharing pertinent information from credible sources on its social media platforms and further distributing it throughout the agency's clinics and vast community networks. Individuals seeking additional information about the coronavirus and recommended precautions are encouraged to visit the Louisiana Department of Health's website at https://ldh.la.gov and the Louisiana Governor's Office website at https://gov.louisiana.gov.

 

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

