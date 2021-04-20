Dr. Mitchell Morris Named eMed Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, today announced it has hired Dr. Mitchell Morris to serve as its Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Morris will be responsible for driving strategic growth and scaling operations to optimize the services eMed provides to its enterprise clients and consumers.

Dr. Morris has focused his work on healthcare transformation by applying innovative technology and emerging business models to make the health system work better. He is a prolific writer and speaker focusing on macro changes in the health ecosystem and the evolution of care delivery in the age of COVID-19 and beyond.

"Dr. Morris is a tremendous addition to our growing team as we continue our mission to combat COVID-19 as well as to innovate in the digital ecosystem," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. "Each member of our team brings a wealth of experience and insight — Dr. Morris' experience with innovative care delivery will be invaluable in positioning eMed to offer high-quality, affordable testing through our digital point-of-care platform."

Dr. Morris has more than three decades of healthcare experience as a business leader, technology innovator, and clinical scientist. Most recently, Dr. Morris served as the executive vice president at OptumInsight, part of UnitedHealth Group, where he focused on helping healthcare leaders solve complex operational challenges, along with more than 124,000 collaborators worldwide, and deliver meaningful results for patients by drawing on a wide array of insights and strategies.

Prior to joining Optum, Dr. Morris was the vice chairman and global leader for Deloitte's Life Sciences and Healthcare division. He also previously served as chief information officer and senior vice president for healthcare systems at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, in addition to being professor in surgery and in health services research. Dr. Morris was also an adjunct professor of biomedical informatics at the University of Texas.

"The pandemic has created an unprecedented inflection point for the healthcare industry across the globe. As we work to fight this disease, we should continue accelerating the incredible innovations of the last year, which were born of necessity but have changed care delivery for the better," said Dr. Morris. "eMed has been at the forefront of using technology to give consumers straightforward access to affordable, high-quality testing, and I think we're just getting started."

Dr. Morris received his B.S. from the University of Michigan and his M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

eMed's digital point-of-care solutions include prescriptions, test distribution, user authentication, guided test-taking with assistance from Certified Guides, and automated and secure reporting.

As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver affordable, on-demand access to healthcare services, eMed is innovating new technology to home-enable third-party verified results for more diagnostic tests, including COVID-19, influenza, drug testing and sexually transmitted infections, among other conditions.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-mitchell-morris-named-emed-chief-operating-officer-301272894.html

SOURCE eMed