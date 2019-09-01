Dr Michael Schatman Appointed as Affiliate Clinical Associate in the Department of Diagnostic Sciences, Tufts University School of Dental Medicine

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dove Medical Press Limited is pleased to announce that Dr. Michael Schatman, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Pain Research, was recently appointed to the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine as an Affiliate Clinical Associate in the Department of Diagnostic Sciences. He will also maintain his Medical School appointment. Dr Schatman commented that, "Pain management and research in dental medicine has seemingly been an under-recognized field of endeavor. I am excited by the opportunity to pursue research in pain management in dentistry, with a continued emphasis on strategies for effective risk mitigation. Further, given Tufts' strong residency and post-doctoral training programs in Diagnostic Sciences, it will be meaningful to work with residents and fellows in order to help them move forward as researchers as well as clinicians. Of course, they will be encouraged to publish their best empirical work in the Journal of Pain Research."

Journal of Pain Research -Impact Factor of 2.236 (2018 Impact Factor, JCR®), is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal that welcomes laboratory and clinical findings in the fields of pain research and the prevention and management of pain. Original research, reviews, symposium reports, hypothesis formation and commentaries are all considered for publication. Additionally, the journal welcomes the submission of pain-policy-related editorials and commentaries, particularly in regard to ethical, regulatory, forensic, and other legal issues in pain medicine, and to the education of pain practitioners and researchers.

