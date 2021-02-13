Dr. Mark C. Hutten Installed as President of the American College of Prosthodontists

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) welcomes Mark C. Hutten, DDS, MS, FACP, as the organization's new president. Dr. Hutten was sworn in during a virtual ceremony at the 50th anniversary Annual Session of the ACP, Nov. 1 to 7, 2020.

"As the ACP just celebrated a historic 50 years, I am looking forward to leading the College into our next chapter," said Dr. Hutten. "I hope all of us in the specialty can collaborate together to ensure the strength and success of prosthodontics well into the future."

Within the ACP, Dr. Hutten has held several leadership positions including ACP Education Foundation Annual Appeal Committee Chair, Illinois Section President, and ACP Treasurer. He is a Fellow of the ACP and a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics.

Since 1996, Dr. Hutten has been the Director of both the General Practice Residency Program and Dental Oncologic Services at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL and currently holds the academic rank of Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He also maintains a successful private practice.

Dr. Hutten is a maxillofacial prosthodontist, trained in Oral Oncology and complex dental restorations. He is a published author and lectures nationally and internationally on topics including the clinical aspects of fixed, removable, implant and maxillofacial prosthodontics and on the dental care of patients with complex medical diagnoses.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

