SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’023 -0.5%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0744 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’834 -1.9%  Bitcoin 16’313 0.1%  Dollar 0.8898 0.1%  Öl 48.9 0.1% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
09.12.2020 21:09:00

Dr. Lee S. Cohen, DPM, Podiatric Consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles announces his revolutionary new treatment program, Orthotic Rehabilitation Pain Relief Therapy

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lee S. Cohen, Founder, Dr. Lee S. Cohen and Associates Foot and Ankle Medical Center Specializing in Podiatric Sports Medicine and Podiatric Consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles for 33 years, officially announced the addition of his newly added comprehensive treatment program, Orthotic Rehabilitation Pain Relief Therapy this week.

Mark Lewis MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS and ART Certified Practitioner performing an orthotic rehabilitation treatment along with Mark Lewis, former Philadelphia Eagles Athletic Trainer, current Orthotic Rehabilitation Program Director Dr. Lee S. Cohen and Associates and Dr. Cohen, 33-year consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles pictured wearing their Super Bowl 52 Rings holding Dr. Cohen's Secret Weapon custom orthotic worn by athletes of all ages including the Philadelphia Eagles (picture on the right)

Secret Weapon Orthotic Rehabilitation treatments combine muscle therapy pain relief training solutions and Active Release Techniques® (ART), the gold standard in pain relief, rehabilitation, and recovery earlier this week. This specialized therapy is designed to help patients who are waiting for their custom orthotic, function correctly and perform at a higher level while healing faster by improving mobility, flexibility, and strength.

"We are excited to be able to offer this state-of-the-art revolutionary treatment program, the first of its kind in our area, to both our existing and new patients. This program allows us to get our patients; out of pain and back on their feet again, in the shortest amount of time possible, prior to receiving their Secret Weapon Custom Orthotics," according to Dr. Lee S. Cohen.

The program is led by Mark C. Lewis, Orthotic Rehabilitation Program Director, MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS and ART Certified Practitioner. Prior to joining Dr. Lee S. Cohen and Associates Mark served in the role of Athletic Trainer for the Super Bowl 52 Champion Philadelphia Eagles where he worked as part of the team's medical staff along with Dr. Cohen for 10 years. Mark received his bachelor's degree in Athletic Training from Rowan University, his master's degree in Athletic Training and Sports Medicine from East Stroudsburg University and worked as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer at Lehigh University.

About Dr. Lee S. Cohen and Associates: Dr. Lee S. Cohen & Associates, Foot and Ankle Medical Center specializing in Podiatric Sports Medicine provides complete foot and ankle health care for the entire family in Cherry Hill, N.J. and Ridley Park, PA. Call or use our contact form to biomechanical assessment for sports and movement or with any questions at (610) 522-9200 or visit our website at  www.drleecohen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-lee-s-cohen-dpm-podiatric-consultant-to-the-philadelphia-eagles-announces-his-revolutionary-new-treatment-program-orthotic-rehabilitation-pain-relief-therapy-301189819.html

SOURCE Dr. Lee S. Cohen and Associates

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 232.90
3.74 %
CieFinRichemont 75.78
1.75 %
Swisscom 478.70
1.14 %
Zurich Insur Gr 363.70
0.92 %
Nestle 100.02
0.63 %
Geberit 527.20
0.08 %
ABB 24.03
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’613.00
-0.80 %
LafargeHolcim 47.56
-0.94 %
Lonza Grp 545.00
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:51
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:49
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:47
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08.12.20
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
08.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
08.12.20
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:15
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Gefahr für US-Wirtschaft: Experte befürchtet Double-Dip-Rezession und Dollar-Crash
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI und DAX verlassen Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Am Mittwoch zogen der Schweizer sowie der deutsche Leitindex an. Die US-Indizes notieren zur Wochenmitte tiefer. Die Märkten in Fernost legten am Mittwoch mehrheitlich zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit