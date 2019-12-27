Dr. Lee Neubert Joins Physician Partners of America - Melbourne, FL

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America welcomes Lee Neubert, D.O. to its Melbourne practice at 7000 Spyglass Ct. Dr. Neubert is a dual board-certified specialist in both anesthesiology and pain management through the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Neubert grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. He did his undergraduate studies at Allegheny College, graduating with a B.S. in Biology. He then went on to receive his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

After completing medical school, he completed his internship at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, PA. He fulfilled his residency training at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was elected chief resident by his peers and instructors. Upon graduation in 2014, he was accepted into a pain management fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital - Western Pennsylvania Hospital in affiliation with Drexel University College of Medicine and Temple University College of Medicine.

Dr. Neubert specializes in interventional techniques to treat various forms of chronic pain including image guided joint injections, epidural steroid injections, radiofrequency ablations, spinal cord stimulators, percutaneous vertebral augmentations and intrathecal pain medication delivery systems.

"I believe in treating every person as an individual with dignity and respect." –Lee Neubert, D.O.

He believes chronic pain management can be complicated and is treated best with a multidisciplinary approach. He stresses interventional therapies as alternatives to masking symptoms to treat the source of the pain.

Dr. Neubert has been published in both medical journals and textbooks. He is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support and basic life support.

Patients can make appointments, including same-day visits, with Dr. Neubert starting January 2, 2019 at the office, located at 7000 Spyglass Court Suite 310. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship, improving patient outcomes and leading the fight against the opioid crisis. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision of ensuring the wellbeing of patients through interventional and minimally invasive treatments, pain management, and laser spine procedures. Its model allows its physician partners to focus on caring for patients in the face of increasingly complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com

