27.12.2019 12:00:00

Dr. Lee Neubert Joins Physician Partners of America - Melbourne, FL

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America welcomes Lee Neubert, D.O. to its Melbourne practice at 7000 Spyglass Ct. Dr. Neubert is a dual board-certified specialist in both anesthesiology and pain management through the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Neubert grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. He did his undergraduate studies at Allegheny College, graduating with a B.S. in Biology. He then went on to receive his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

After completing medical school, he completed his internship at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, PA. He fulfilled his residency training at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was elected chief resident by his peers and instructors. Upon graduation in 2014, he was accepted into a pain management fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital - Western Pennsylvania Hospital in affiliation with Drexel University College of Medicine and Temple University College of Medicine.

Dr. Neubert specializes in interventional techniques to treat various forms of chronic pain including image guided joint injections, epidural steroid injections, radiofrequency ablations, spinal cord stimulators, percutaneous vertebral augmentations and intrathecal pain medication delivery systems.

"I believe in treating every person as an individual with dignity and respect." –Lee Neubert, D.O.

He believes chronic pain management can be complicated and is treated best with a multidisciplinary approach. He stresses interventional therapies as alternatives to masking symptoms to treat the source of the pain.

Dr. Neubert has been published in both medical journals and textbooks. He is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support and basic life support.

Patients can make appointments, including same-day visits, with Dr. Neubert starting January 2, 2019 at the office, located at 7000 Spyglass Court Suite 310. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About PPOA:
Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship, improving patient outcomes and leading the fight against the opioid crisis. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision of ensuring the wellbeing of patients through interventional and minimally invasive treatments, pain management, and laser spine procedures. Its model allows its physician partners to focus on caring for patients in the face of increasingly complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com

 

SOURCE Physician Partners of America

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Hürde genommen
06:00
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Ende gut, alles gut
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein
Lambrecht erwägt juristisches Vorgehen gegen Zurich-Versicherung
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
Bankenbranche im Fokus: So will die Deutsche Bank ihre Krise überwinden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt geht vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;