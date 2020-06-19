19.06.2020 09:00:00

Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman, DMD, MAGD, FICOI of Advanced Dental Techniques Named NJ Top Dentist For 2020

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven by his desire to become one of the best, Dr. Breiterman has pursued more than 3,000 hours of continuing education. His passion for dentistry drives him to learn from the world leaders in cosmetic dentistry, bio stimulation laser, diagnosis and treatment of occlusal problems, implants, grafting, endodontics and full mouth reconstruction.

"We strongly believe that patients should share in the discovery and evaluation of their conditions and be educated about available options so that they can make informed decisions on the treatment plan that is right for them," he explains. "We are empathetic to a patient's personal wants and needs and my team works to ensure that we are meeting them."

Dr. Breiterman achieves this by committing to continuing education and implementing new technologies at his state of the art dental facility designed to focus on the safety and comfort of patients as well as delivering the best care possible.

"We have had many patients come to us for advanced restorative cases or smile makeovers." Dr. Breiterman explains. "It's extremely rewarding when these patients share how restoring their smile changed their outlook in life, improved their career, and restored self-confidence."

To learn more about this NJ Top Dentist, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drlaurencebreiterman/

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

 

SOURCE NJ Top Dentists

