16.11.2020 21:31:00

Dr. Jill Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at College Promise Careers Institute

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incoming first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, opened the College Promise Careers Institute, commencing a 3-day summit featuring cross sector leaders from across the country. The event highlights the role of the College Promise (free college) movement in addressing challenges faced by today's workers, students, and communities.

"I couldn't be more proud of what we have accomplished in just 5 years…and we're not done," said Dr. Biden about College Promise's work. "Joe and I will stand with you in those efforts because we know just how critical this work is."  

Dr. Biden was appointed Honorary Chair of College Promise in 2015 by President Barack Obama. Since launch, the College Promise movement has grown more than six times over, from 53 to 360 programs across communities and states. These programs provide no-cost tuition, fees, and wrap around supportive services to students across the nation.

About College Promise

College Promise is a national, nonpartisan initiative to build broad public support for accessible, affordable, quality College Promise programs across the United States. Through partnerships with community colleges, universities, and leaders from across the nation's education, business, government, nonprofit, labor, and philanthropy sectors, College Promise supports communities and states to enact proven solutions that enable hardworking students to complete their college degrees or certificates, aligning no-cost tuition strategies with meaningful student supports. Follow us: www.collegepromise.org or @college_promise

Media Contact:  
Rosye Cloud
259116@email4pr.com 
928-446-6608

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-jill-biden-delivers-opening-remarks-at-college-promise-careers-institute-301173982.html

SOURCE College Promise

