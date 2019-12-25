25.12.2019 18:00:00

Dr. Jeffrey Takahashi Named New Medical Director for Vein Centers of CT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vein Centers of CT is excited to have Dr. Jeffrey Takahashi join its dedicated team as Medical Director. Dr. Takahashi is well known throughout Connecticut and brings a vast array of venous disease knowledge and experience to the Vein Centers of CT. Board Certified in Radiology and Venous and Lymphatic Medicine, he served as Chief of Interventional Radiology at Middlesex Hospital for 23 years.

Dr. Takahashi founded a vein and aesthetic center in Middletown and served as its Medical Director. He then served as regional Director for the Centers for Vein Restoration, before joining Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC in 2017.

Since 2004, Dr. Alfred Gladstone and Dr. Wanda Kirejczyk have been treating patients with vein disease and have performed over 8,000 ablation procedures at the Vein Centers of CT locations in New Britain and Madison. Dr. Takahashi has joined the team at a time when the Vein Centers of CT are treating more patients than ever.

We look forward to Dr. Takahashi's leadership and guidance in the expansion of the Vein Centers of CT, as we continue to provide personalized, compassionate care to help patients "Look Their Best and Feel Their Best".

SOURCE Vein Centers of CT

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Analysten: In diesem wichtigen Bereich hat Tesla eine Vormachtstellung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ex-Uber-Chef Kalanick tritt als Verwaltungsrat zurück - Uber-Aktie fester
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
US-Aktien: Diese Anlagestrategie konnte den Markt 2019 nicht schlagen
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Analyst pessimistisch: Steht Aurora Cannabis der Totalcrash bevor?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;