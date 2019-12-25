Dr. Jeffrey Takahashi Named New Medical Director for Vein Centers of CT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vein Centers of CT is excited to have Dr. Jeffrey Takahashi join its dedicated team as Medical Director. Dr. Takahashi is well known throughout Connecticut and brings a vast array of venous disease knowledge and experience to the Vein Centers of CT. Board Certified in Radiology and Venous and Lymphatic Medicine, he served as Chief of Interventional Radiology at Middlesex Hospital for 23 years.

Dr. Takahashi founded a vein and aesthetic center in Middletown and served as its Medical Director. He then served as regional Director for the Centers for Vein Restoration, before joining Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC in 2017.

Since 2004, Dr. Alfred Gladstone and Dr. Wanda Kirejczyk have been treating patients with vein disease and have performed over 8,000 ablation procedures at the Vein Centers of CT locations in New Britain and Madison. Dr. Takahashi has joined the team at a time when the Vein Centers of CT are treating more patients than ever.

We look forward to Dr. Takahashi's leadership and guidance in the expansion of the Vein Centers of CT, as we continue to provide personalized, compassionate care to help patients "Look Their Best and Feel Their Best".

SOURCE Vein Centers of CT