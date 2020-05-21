21.05.2020 17:54:00

Dr. Jacobs® Naturals: Now Available At Rite Aid

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jacobs® Naturals, a family-owned company, announced immediate availability of their natural, multitasking Castile soaps in all Rite Aid stores throughout the United States for a limited time only.

For nearly a decade, the Dr. Jacobs® Naturals brand has provided consumers a safe alternative to harsh, toxic conventional soaps with their thicker, more luxurious Castile body soaps specially formulated for the most sensitive skin, even eczema-prone skin. Rite Aid carries eleven of their plant-based Castile soaps made with natural/organic ingredients and essential oils: Almond Honey, Charcoal, Citrus, Coconut, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Peppermint, Rose, Fair Trade Shea Butter, Sweet Tea Tree, and Unscented. To find a store near you, go to drjacobsnaturals.com/apps/store-locator.  

"It's scary to read the ingredient list on conventional soaps and know those toxins are being absorbed into your body. Having our toxic-free Castile soaps available at Rite Aid means that consumers have greater access to a natural and safe alternative." Founder & Owner, Joe Aini said.

All Dr. Jacobs® Naturals Castile Soaps are 100% vegetable based and made from natural and organic, antioxidant-rich olive and coconut oils that naturally moisturize your skin and are enhanced with aloe vera and vitamin E to keep it hydrated all day with no oily residue. Their products never contain any toxins like parabens, preservatives, phthalates, artificial dyes, or artificial fragrances and are gluten free, cruelty-free, vegan, made in the USA, and Non-GMO Project Certified. 

Aini says, "We started Dr. Jacobs® Naturals with one mission in mind - to strengthen people's lives every day by putting their health first."

About Dr. Jacobs® Naturals
The inception of Dr. Jacobs® Naturals was actually a result of their oldest son who was having issues with eczema. After not being able to find an all-natural soap that was sensitive enough for his skin, they decided to create one. Along with their extensive line of plant-based body/hand washes and bar soaps, Dr. Jacobs® Naturals offers a full line of pet washes, non-toxic household cleaning solutions, and personal care products. Dr. Jacobs® Naturals products are available at many other retailers in the USA including: Stop & Shop, Harris Teeter, Giant Food, Giant Food Stores, Kinney Drugs and online at drjacobsnaturals.com and costco.com (coming in June).

For more information, visit www.drjacobsnaturals.com
DR. JACOBS® NATURALS CONTACT:
Joe Aini
joe@drjacobsnaturals.com
(888) 564-0255

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-jacobs-naturals-now-available-at-rite-aid-301063730.html

SOURCE Dr Jacobs Naturals

