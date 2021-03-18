SMI 10’979 0.5%  SPI 13’871 0.9%  Dow 33’161 0.4%  DAX 14’788 1.3%  Euro 1.1072 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’871 0.6%  Gold 1’734 -0.8%  Bitcoin 55’510 2.4%  Dollar 0.9282 0.6%  Öl 65.1 -3.9% 
18.03.2021 17:27:00

Dr. Ditzell Psychiatry, PLLC Opens New York Psychiatry Ketamine Treatment Center for Around-the-clock In-person Visits

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeff Ditzell, D.O is now offering in-person Ketamine Infusion Therapy sessions that include psychotherapy to combat treatment-resistant depression at his newly remodeled New York City Private Psychiatry Practice located in the heart of the Financial District.

Ketamine has been commonly used as a safe anesthetic in hospitals and medical settings for over a decade. Ketamine Infusion Therapy is an IV procedure administered while undergoing a psychotherapy session with Dr. Ditzell himself. While a relatively new modality in the treatment of depression, Dr. Ditzell went through an intensive training program with one of the top Anesthesiologists at the Ketamine Institute and is confident in the procedure's safety and effectiveness.

"Patients have and always will be my number one priority," stated Dr. Jeff Ditzell, D.O. "I take their health and well-being very seriously and am pleased to be able to offer Ketamine Infusion Therapy in a manner like no other practice I've come across. I don't believe in offering Ketamine Infusion as a psychedelic drug or administering virtually. When patients come to see me, they get individualized patient therapy."

The newly remodeled treatment center is located at 65 Broadway #901, New York City, NY. Patients can book appointments 24/7 including on nights, weekends, and holidays. To learn more, visit jeffditzellpsychiatry.com or contact the office at (646) 751-7908.

For media inquiries or requests, please contact Dr. Ditzell's media liaison, Tiffany Coyle, at Tiffany@twinningpros.com.

Dr. Jeff Ditzell, D.O's depth and breadth of clinical experience is vast. Prior to opening his own practice, he served as the Chief of an inpatient Dual Diagnosis Unit, the Lead Attending in two Psychiatric ER's, the Lead Physician of an Assisted Community Treatment team, and the Medical Director of a large multidisciplinary nonprofit organization. Dr. Ditzell retired at the end of 2018 as Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. Dr. Ditzell received his medical degree from The Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and has completed Fellowships in Addiction Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine and Public Psychiatry. Host of Psychs & The City Podcast, Dr. Ditzell has been featured in Forbes, Healthline, and is a medical reviewer for Insider.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-ditzell-psychiatry-pllc-opens-new-york-psychiatry-ketamine-treatment-center-for-around-the-clock-in-person-visits-301250401.html

SOURCE Dr. Jeff Ditzell, D.O.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:50 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf E-Autobauer
08:27 Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Gesundheit hat immer Konjunktur / Daimler / Porsche / VW – Turbogeladenes Comeback
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
Swatch-Aktie etwas leichter: Swatch-Chef Hayek wirft Bundesrat Missmanagement vor
KPMG entdeckt Fehler in der Bilanz von Plug Power - Plug Power-Aktie bricht ein
Bitcoin-Gutscheine gibt's jetzt in der Schweiz zum Verschenken
US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich kaum bewegt
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
US-Notenbank bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs
Dow Jones im Plus -- SMI springt an -- DAX klettert über 14.800 Punkte -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Gewinnen
Schindler-Aktie leichter: Schindler dementiert Akquisitionsgerüchte
WHO-Impfrat empfiehlt Zulassung von Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie dennoch schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit