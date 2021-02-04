SMI 10’861 0.8%  SPI 13’547 0.7%  Dow 30’979 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.9%  Euro 1.0817 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’642 0.9%  Gold 1’795 -2.1%  Bitcoin 33’903 0.4%  Dollar 0.9041 0.6%  Öl 58.9 0.4% 
04.02.2021 21:24:00

Dr. David Rapaport's New York Coolspa Chosen As One Of 10 Centers Nationally To Pre-Launch New Elite CoolSculpting Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolspa, New York's leading CoolSculpting provider, was one of 10 centers nationally to have pre-launch access to an exciting new technology and is the only facility in New York offering Elite CoolSculpting to its patients.

The new CoolSculpting technology (Elite system) allows for improved fat reducing results and greater client comfort during the procedure, while treating more areas of fat simultaneously.

Allergan has re-engineered and re-designed CoolSculpting from the ground up. The Elite platform represents the next generation of CoolSculpting, which has already proven itself to be the world's leading noninvasive fat reduction technology.

For example, originally CoolSculpting treated one area of fat at a time. The new technology allows for the treatment of the two areas of fat at once by each platform (machine). When using the Elite technology, two platforms allow for quadsculpting, or treating four areas simultaneously.

The new Elite applicators are designed for improved fit, skin contact and comfort as the new applicator collection includes 7 different shapes and sizes. The innovative C-Shaped applicators are designed to complement the body's natural curves for improved fit and comfort during the initial tissue draw and features up to an 18% larger cooling area as compared to the previous generation of CoolSculpting applicators. This means greater fat reduction than ever before.

Dr. David Rapaport, an American board certified plastic surgeon in New York City, was one of the early adopters of CoolSculpting in 2010. In 2014, he founded Coolspa, which is dedicated to delivering best-in-class CoolSculpting, as well as other treatments in this class of medical treatment such as MiraDry, for permanent reduction of underarm sweat and odor, and Morpheus8, for fat controlling and skin tightening.

"The Elite platform design is simply beautiful," says Dr. Rapaport. "It has a large interactive screen for ease of user interface. It is also lighter and more refined in appearance. And best of all, each platform holds two applicators rather than one. This means that it is now possible to perform CoolSculpting on four spots at once: QuadSculpting, once merely a wishful idea, is now a reality."

"The applicators themselves have undergone a total engineering redesign," says Dr. Rapaport. "Studies conducted by Allergan demonstrate improved skin contact compared to the prior generation of applicators. The new applicators also treat more fat than the older applicators. The new applicators, which have 18% more cooling area, and are even easier to clean between uses, allowing for improved efficiency, which translates to time saving for patients and staff."

"Having had pre-release access to these units, Coolspa has performed hundreds of cycles using the Elite," says Dr. Rapaport.  "We are already seeing improved results. Also noteworthy, is that the patient experience is significantly more comfortable both during and after the treatment."

Contact:
Niki Miraki, Coolspa, 103 5th Ave 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10003
https://www.coolspa.com/, concierge@coolspa.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12855676

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-david-rapaports-new-york-coolspa-chosen-as-one-of-10-centers-nationally-to-pre-launch-new-elite-coolsculpting-technology-301222679.html

SOURCE Coolspa

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’116.00
3.00 %
Roche Hldg G 316.25
2.23 %
Alcon 68.48
2.12 %
CS Group 12.33
2.03 %
Swiss Re 82.78
1.65 %
Sika 251.10
0.12 %
Swisscom 485.60
0.02 %
Nestle 102.00
-0.20 %
LafargeHolcim 49.68
-0.48 %
ABB 26.09
-4.99 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:05
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
10:20
Vontobel derimail: 30%p.a. mit NIO, Tesla, XPeng
09:50
Schweizer Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
08:30
Weekly-Hits: Volatilitätsstrategien- Geländegängige Ansätze / Plug Power – Aktie mit Wasserstoffantrieb
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Bitcoin steigt vierten Tag in Folge Richtung Rekordhoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Euro erstmals seit Anfang Dezember unter 1,20 USD - zum Franken kaum verändert - die Gründe
ABB mit leichtem Umsatzplus im Schlussquartal - ABB-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen stark belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag nach oben. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Indizes fielen am Donnerstag ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit