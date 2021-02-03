Dr. Contessa Shares How to Kick-Start Health and Wellness With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Contessa explains her top keys for a healthy 2021, even with all the special challenges faced during a pandemic. Dr. Contessa share tips during this special interview to remind people to take care of themselves.

SUPPORTING HEALTH THIS WINTER

Always get plenty of sleep, exercise, eat well, and consider a quality supplement. A favorite is Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil. It is a superior Omega-3 because it has excellent absorption compared to fish oil and no fishy aftertaste. It supports immune, heart, brain, joint, eye and skin health. It is also certified sustainable. Americans do not eat enough fish, which means most people are deficient in essential Omega-3 nutrients. Even more, krill oil is a doctor recommended Omega-3 source that has been clinically proven to raise Omega-3 levels. Kori Krill Oil has some limited time offers running at CVS and Costco. Check out KoriKrillOil.com/promo for details.

EASILY PREVENTABLE HEALTH ISSUES

While some may think sunscreen is synonymous with summer, sun protection is actually needed year-round. UVA and UVB rays come through the clouds and UVA rays also come through windows, so the skin still needs broad-spectrum protection, even while inside. Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint from CeraVe is a great option. This 100% mineral sunscreen reflects harmful UVA and UVB rays and is formulated with three essential ceramides, so it helps restore and protect the skin barrier, while locking in moisture for long-lasting hydration. The CereVe formula also features a universal tint that blends seamlessly into all skin tones, leaving skin with a healthy-looking glow, which is something everyone craves in the winter months. For more information, visit www.CeraVe.com.

COMMON PREVENTABLE PROBLEM SEEN IN PRACTICE

From the recent holidays to football Sundays, there have been plenty of opportunities to indulge in the foods everyone loves, but oftentimes people pay the price with heartburn later. TUMS® Naturals are free from artificial dyes and flavors and go to work in seconds to deliver fast and powerful heartburn relief, so people can enjoy the sweet, spicy, and savory foods they love. They also come in tasty flavor combinations like Black Cherry & Watermelon and Coconut Pineapple. With so many things to worry about these days, heartburn should not be one of them. For more information, visit www.TUMS.com.

PREVENTATIVE HEALTH CARE EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT

Maintaining good oral health is such an important part of people's overall well-being, and a great tool is Oral-B iO. With Oral-B iO, it is now possible to get a professional clean feel at home, every day. The brush's unique features include AI recognition technology, an interactive display, and a Smart Pressure Sensor to help keep from brushing too hard for a clean that wows. For more information, visit oralb.com.

